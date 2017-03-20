‘Young And Restless’ Spoilers: Victoria Plays Dirty, Devon And Mariah Connect

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of March 20 tease that things are going to be intense in Genoa City. Victoria and Billy are intent on overcoming Jack’s antics in the Jabot versus Brash & Sassy battle, and Hilary is working on settling her divorce with Devon. Nick and Chelsea will be facing some bumps in their relationship, but Young and Restless spoilers hint that another couple might be getting engaged. What else in on the way this week?

SheKnows Soaps shares that Ashley and Jack will bicker about his moves with Jabot that are specifically targeting Brash & Sassy and Young and Restless spoilers indicate that this discussion will get heated. She’ll threaten to push him out of his position at the family company, but he’ll retort that he’s already rallied the Jabot directors to stand behind him.

Billy and Victoria will strategize on how to fight back against Jabot on the hockey gear deal they might be losing and Young and Restless spoilers share that they’ll learn that the deal may be in jeopardy because Jack has been talking to the hockey contact about his brother’s scandals. They decide to put together a video of clips to wow them and Victoria will head to GC Buzz to get a hold of some footage.

Ashley will meet with Neil and try to persuade him to join forces with her at Jabot, but Young and Restless spoilers reveal that he’ll be hesitant to get pulled into the family drama and perhaps have to turn on his good friend. At the GC Buzz, Victoria will notice a file on Mariah’s laptop referencing Jabot and the harassment suit, and she’ll manage to sneakily insert a flash drive into the laptop and steal the file.

Hilary and Devon will further discuss her request to get the GC Buzz as her divorce settlement and Young and Restless spoilers note that Hilary will plead with Mariah to convince Devon to agree to the deal. Mariah is, naturally, hesitant, but Hil promises that it will benefit Mariah and soon she’ll go on to try to convince Devon to agree to Hilary’s request. As Devon and Mariah discuss the situation, he’ll end up asking her out to dinner. Later, Hilary and Jack will connect and discuss her situation, and he’ll nudge her to look forward and play dirty if needed to get what she wants.

Colin will head to Jill’s to try to apologize once again, and Young and Restless spoilers reveal that he’ll be stunned to learn that she has decided to forgive him and reconcile. The two will talk about traveling to Australia together, and it sounds as if Jill and Colin may be off the canvas of Genoa City chaos for a while again.

Phyllis and Billy will cross paths at Crimson Lights, and he’ll share the latest on Jack’s quest for revenge. The two reflect a bit on how this has impacted them, and they’ll also find it odd how Jack hired on Gloria. Phyllis will warn her ex-lover to carefully consider what he does next, and Young and Restless spoilers from Soap Central reveal that soon Billy and Victoria will be stunned to learn what the harassment allegations entailed.

Billy will want to confront his brother about this situation, but Vikki will declare that she has a better idea and this will certainly spark some fresh Abbott family drama. Also, Billy and Victoria will face the unresolved issues that continue to linger between them and fans have to wonder if a reunion might be on the horizon for them.

The week of March 20 also brings trouble for Nick and Chelsea, as Young and Restless spoilers indicate that they will struggle with how to move forward in their relationship. Teasers indicate that Nick will have some tough questions for Chelsea and viewers know that she’s struggling with the secret regarding Christian’s paternity that she’s keeping from him. As for Kevin and Chloe, Young and Restless spoilers detail that he’ll feel ready to propose and he’ll pop the question at the Top of the Tower. Will she accept?

Sharon and Scott will spend some time together, and Young and Restless spoilers hint that there may be some sparks developing between these two. Also, Devon and Mariah will end up sharing a kiss on their dinner outing. She’ll be hesitant to put herself into the middle of their contentious divorce, but she seemingly will be intrigued by the possibility of a romance with him.

What will Billy and Victoria do with the information they’ve learned about Jack? Could Devon and Mariah become a couple as Jordan’s interest in Hilary deepens? What comes next for both Nick and Chelsea as well as for Kevin and Chloe? The Young and the Restless spoilers detail that there’s plenty of drama and action on the way during the week of March 20 and fans can’t wait to see what comes next.

