Prince William And Kate In Paris: Is ‘Dad Dancing’ Controversy Now In The Past?

Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton were recently in Paris for a two-day visit. Princess Diana, William’s mother, lost her life in a fatal car crash in Paris in August of 1997, and the visit marked the first time that Prince William had been back to Paris in nearly 20 years. It was also the Royal Couple’s first official visit to the city together.

During their visit, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took in a few historical sights. As can be seen on the Kensington Palace’s Instagram account, Prince William and Kate enjoyed the view of the city from the railway clock at the Musee d’Orsay. They also visited Trocadero, where they were photographed with the famous Eiffel Tower in the background.

The Duke and Duchess visited the beautiful Trocadéro in Paris this morning, which looks out onto the Eiffel Tower. Their Royal Highnesses attended a “Les Voisins in Action” event, highlighting the strong ties between British and French young people???????????????? #RoyalVisitParis A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Mar 18, 2017 at 6:02am PDT

The Duke and Duchess admire the views of Paris from the stunning railway clock at the Musée d’Orsay #RoyalVisitParis A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Mar 18, 2017 at 5:58am PDT

The visit to France comes not long after Prince William had been in the news for reportedly going on a “guys only” trip to the Swiss Alps by himself, leaving behind his wife and two children, George and Charlotte. During the trip, Prince William was reportedly spotted partying with his friends and was also seen in the company of a “mystery woman,” per Vanity Fair.

Prince William was reportedly caught “dad dancing” on film as well. It was later revealed that Kate was most likely unhappy with her husband’s behavior during the ski trip, according to a source who spoke with Vanity Fair.

“It was William’s choice to go away, but make no mistake Kate wears the trousers in their marriage, and she won’t be happy with William’s antics. She thought his partying days and larking around with the boys was a thing of the past. I imagine she’ll find this humiliating and William will have come in for a pasting.”

Speculation soon surfaced that Prince William might be cheating on Kate, though there was never any proof to substantiate the rumors. The Royal Couple appears to be very happy together in the recent photos from Paris, which might further help lay to rest any rumors that their marriage might be in trouble. Dr. Lillian Glass, a body language expert, studied the couple’s behavior in Paris and told E! News that there was no evidence of any sort of an issue between the two.

“Walking down the stairs, she’s looking right into his eyes,” Dr. Glass told E! News. “Later, they’re standing close to one another. They’re supposed to be looking straight ahead, but they’re turning their bodies towards one another. It’s a sign there is absolutely no problem.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William honor terror victims in Paris https://t.co/cHnvKPCyLa pic.twitter.com/HEWDj9NNa1 — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) March 18, 2017

During their trip to France, the Royal Couple were also seen cheerfully playing Rugby with school children. The Royal Couple also met and paid tribute to survivors and first responders of the November 2015 Paris terror attacks and the attack in Nice in the summer of 2016. As USA Today reported, Prince William and Kate praised the strength and bravery of the survivors as well as the progress that they have made.

Do you think that Prince William and Kate look happy in the photos and the ‘dad dancing’ controversy may now be in the past? If Kate was “disappointed” in William, do you think she still is? Let us know in the comments section!

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson – Pool/Getty Images]