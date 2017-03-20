‘DWTS’ Cast 2017: BTS Footage Will Get You Ready For Season 24 Premiere

The Dancing With The Stars cast 2017 has been very busy preparing their very first dances for tonight’s Season 24 premiere. The teams have been working hard for the past couple of weeks, trying to perfect their new dance moves — and spending a great deal of time getting to know their partners!

The new Dancing With The Stars cast has been posting photos and videos on social media, giving fans a couple of sneak peeks with their behind-the-scenes footage. Fans of the dancing competition show are super excited to see tonight’s episode and to get a feel for how the newest “stars” are going to do in the ballroom. While there are already some early favorites (Heather Morris and Simone Biles), many are hoping to be pleasantly surprised by the season’s underdogs (Chris Kattan and Mr. T).

Let’s take a look at some of the recently posted behind-the-scenes footage to get us ready for tonight’s show!

Peta Murgatroyd and Bachelor no more Nick Viall posted a couple of photos over the past week or so. The two, who have chosen the team name “Baby Got Bach,” will be dancing the cha cha cha tonight. Peta took last season of Dancing With The Stars off as she was pregnant with her first child. She and husband-to-be Maksim Chmerkovskiy welcomed baby Shai earlier this year.

America you be the judge???? Tune in tomorrow night to see if @nickviall can do the cha cha @dancingabc???????????????? #18008683409 #TeamBabyGotBach A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Mar 19, 2017 at 4:08pm PDT

Speaking of Maks, he will be hitting the dancefloor with Glee’s Heather Morris tonight. While there has been a lot of backlash about Heather joining the DWTS cast (because she is a professional dancer), The Hollywood Reporter caught up with the show’s producers who don’t actually think that Morris has an “unfair advantage.”

“Does she have an advantage? Yeah. Is it unfair? No. She has never had a ballroom lesson. She’s never partner danced. That is a skill in and of itself. Does she know how to count music and have rhythm? Yes…But Heather is finding it challenging because it’s like learning a new language. It’s foreign to her,” explained producer Ashley Edens.

Take a look at Team “MaksimumHeat” below.

It’s really @heatherrelizabethh sweating all over me. We should’ve been team MaksimumSweat???? #teamMaksimumHeat A post shared by @maksimc on Mar 17, 2017 at 12:42pm PDT

Mr. T has joined the Dancing With The Stars cast 2017 and will be showing off his newly learned dance moves with his partner Kym Herjavek tonight. In a recent Instagram post, Mr. T actually admitted to liking the Dancing With The Stars process!

Tweeting with MR T @dancingabc #adorable #iloveMrT A post shared by Kym Herjavec (@kymherjavec5678) on Mar 17, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

Next up, we have Val Chmerkovskiy and Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei. Team “Booty And The Beast” have been putting in some seriously long days. To make things even more tricky, Normani is on tour and will be flying all over the place in between her Monday night appearances on Dancing With The Stars.

“She has an insane schedule for the first three weeks of the show. She’s flying back and forth from Asia, and obviously, Val Chmerkovskiy will be going back and forth with her as well. Regarding how it will affect her, we’ll have to wait and see how she can withstand the pressure, the time change, their rehearsal time will be limited due to how they’re losing a day each way. But Normani is great and Val’s a great teacher. If anybody could handle this, it’s the two of them,” said Edens.

this the after party for the next 3 months #dwts #longhours #workworkwork A post shared by Valentin (@iamvalc) on Mar 11, 2017 at 10:35pm PST

Dancing pro Lindsay Arnold and her partner, baseball star David Ross, will be taking the ballroom by storm tonight as Team “Lady and the Gramp.” Ross recently celebrated his 40th birthday and has been working hard on his new dance moves — which are a pretty far cry from what the drills that he’s used to doing at Wrigley Field!

Officially a @cubs fan for life????????⚾️ huge thanks to @grandparossy_3 for showing me around Wrigley Field it was so cool to see your “stage”???? so excited for Monday night everybody get ready to watch @dancingabc and vote!! #dwts #cubs #mlb #TeamLadyAndTheGramp A post shared by Lindsay Arnold Cusick (@lindsarnold) on Mar 17, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

Witney Carson and actor Chris Kattan appear to be having a great deal of fun behind-the-scenes on Dancing With The Stars but will they be able to wow the crowd tonight? Hopefully, Witney was able to get Chris to settle down and learn some steps! What do you think of Team “MangoTango”?

Improv creative session before each rehearsal is always required. Next Monday you may or may not see some of these moves… probably not tho.???????? @chriskattanofficial A post shared by Witney Carson McAllister (@witneycarson) on Mar 13, 2017 at 9:58am PDT

Dancing With The Stars‘ resident red-headed beauty Sharna Burgess will be kicking things off with professional bull rider, Bonner Bolton, tonight. Team “DenimnDiamonds” is ready to heat things up, and Sharna is really excited to compete for that Mirror Ball Trophy with her new partner.

This cowboy has been workin his butt off in rehearsals!! #teamdenimndiamonds A post shared by Sharna Burgess (@sharnaburgess) on Mar 10, 2017 at 3:36pm PST

Emma Slater will compete on Dancing With The Stars with NFLer, Rashad Jennings. The free agent is using his time wisely, learning a new skill — and teaching Emma some of his old ones! The two have been dancing and working out together nonstop! Do you think Team “ShadSquad” has it in them to make it to the finals?

Outtakes. This one was HARD!!!! Thanks @rashadjennings for kicking my arse everyday with your #ShadWorkout #TeamShadSquad #DWTS A post shared by Emma Slater (@theemmaslater) on Mar 18, 2017 at 6:40pm PDT

Sasha Farber and gymnast Simone Biles are ready to take on the ballroom tonight. The two have been practicing hard and having a ton of fun together! Their team name is “Golden Giggles” which will more than likely be explained with ease on the Dancing With The Stars premiere.

@simonebiles I don’t know how many times I have to tell you, YOU need to stand on your own two feet in this world???? @dancingabc #TeamGoldenGiggles A post shared by Sasha Farber (@sashafarber1) on Mar 12, 2017 at 5:43pm PDT

Keo Motsepe and Charo are ready to show you their moves! Although the two haven’t shared too many photos and videos of their rehearsals, they appear to be in the Dancing spirit and ready to go!

#teamcuchicuchi is ready to dance,season 24 @dancingabc the show premieres tomorrow night 8pm ET on ABC! @officialcharo A post shared by Keo Motsepe (@keo_motsepe) on Mar 19, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

Artem Chigvintsev and Nancy Kerrigan have been gearing up for the Dancing With The Stars premiere. Recently, Nancy got Artem on ice skates, bringing him into her world a bit. The two seem to have great chemistry and fans are hoping that translates to an awesome premiere night (with high scores, of course!).

Let me tell you skating is not easy thank you @nancyakerrigan for keeping me on my feet????@dancingabc #dwts A post shared by Artem (@theartemc) on Mar 14, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

And last, but certainly not least, we have Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne [Girardi] dancing with Gleb Savchenko. Based on the material Team “PrettyXXpensive” has posted on social media, we can already hear the Dancing With The Stars judges commenting on Erika’s beautiful lines! Take a look at the Instagram photo below — girl has is d-o-w-n!

Get ready everyone… DWTS Season premiere tomorrow night @theprettymess #TeamPrettyXXpensive A post shared by Gleb Savchenko (@glebsavchenkoofficial) on Mar 19, 2017 at 3:54pm PDT

Who is your favorite couple so far? Will you be tuning into the Dancing With The Stars Season 24 premiere tonight?

