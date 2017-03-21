Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Adam Levine Exit ‘The Voice’ As Miley Cyrus Stars?

Adam Levine and Blake Shelton have become the survivors of The Voice, holding onto their over-sized coach chairs as they judge which contestants will stay or go. Among the celebrities participating in the game of musical chairs to fill the other positions have been Miley Cyrus and Gwen Stefani. Gwen famously went from just another joking buddy of Blake’s to his gal pal. Now rumors are swirling that Adam, Blake and Gwen are all headed out the exit door on The Voice after the current season ends. And their alleged exits come just as Miley Cyrus is set to return and star on the singing competition for the upcoming season.

Levine and Shelton have described themselves as “rusty old men,” and the two “old men” told Yahoo who they would choose to fill their coach chairs on The Voice. Adam began by singing his own praises.

“Well, I am irreplaceable. I’m an excellent coach.”

Claiming that he won “almost win every year,” Levine first insisted that he would “never” exit The Voice before issuing an ultimatum.

“If I take a season off, it will be for every season thereafter, in perpetuity, for the rest of my life,” proclaimed Adam.

Levine continued to reflect on what would happen when he left The Voice, admitting that he might give up his coach chair to a select few celebrities.

“When that day [when I quit] comes… I would entrust my position with very few people.”

Among those “very few” stars, Adam named Bruno Mars, who he described as “great.” In addition to Mars, Levine chose Justin Timberlake.

“Maybe Justin [Timberlake] can do it. And yeah, that’s pretty much it,” added Adam.

As for Blake, Shelton rejected fellow coach Alicia Keys’ suggestion of Chris Stapleton, calling him “too nice.” Instead, Blake opted for someone who had power.

“We need somebody that’s, like, going to come in swinging. So I’m gonna say David Lee Roth!” said Shelton of his ideal replacement on The Voice.

If Blake and Adam both leave, would Gwen Stefani leave as well at the end of Season 12, just as Miley Cyrus returns to star on Season 13 of The Voice?

Even before Season 12 of The Voice debuted, Celeb Dirty Laundry reported that “lovebirds Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton might be making room for chart toppers Christina Aguilera and Miley Cyrus.”

Christina starred as one of the original coach line-ups on The Voice, joined by Shelton, Levine, and CeeLo Green. Now there’s speculation that the return of Aguilera, along with Miley Cyrus, could provide a “huge ratings boost” for Season 13 of The Voice, according to the media outlet.

Producers selecting the coach line-up each season on The Voice have succeeded in mixing and matching celebrities who can keep up with Adam and Blake. But if Levine and Shelton both exit, that would leave them looking for someone to co-star with Miley. Thus far, Cyrus is the only coach confirmed to return for Season 13.

NBC renewed the popular singing competition show through Season 13, reported Variety. The renewal announcement for The Voice came during Season 11, which starred Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys and Miley Cyrus as coaches along with Carson Daly as coach.

Miley Cyrus has sat out Season 12, replaced by Gwen Stefani, who has been competing with Shelton along with Levine and Alicia. But when Season 13 rolls around, it’s Cyrus who will be turning around in her over-sized coach chair.

Miley will make her return as one of the coaches starring on The Voice in fall 2017. Thus far, Cyrus is the only coach confirmed for that cycle of The Voice. Paul Telegdy, president of alternative and reality group, NBC Entertainment, expressed enthusiasm for the return of Miley.

“With Miley returning…, we’re truly ecstatic about the unmatched musical know-how and talent coming together in our coming seasons.”

As for why Cyrus is the only coach confirmed for the upcoming cycle of The Voice, a source told the publication that the announcement was made because NBC is so enthusiastic about having Miley return and wanted to publicize her appearance.

