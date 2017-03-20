‘DWTS’ 2017 Cast: Mr T Claims He Is ‘Lean, Mean’ And Ready For Season 24

Mr. T is ready to take down the cast of DWTS 2017. With the premiere of the new season already upon us, Mr. T has been working tirelessly with dance pro, Kym Johnson — and has already shed 12 pounds in the process.

People reports that Mr. T recently took to Twitter and revealed that he’s already trimmed up for the competition. “This Dancing is really making Me Sweat off the Lbs.,” Mr. T told fans. “I’ve already lost 12! I am Lean, Mean and 219. I am Agile, Mobile and Hostile. Grr!”

Mr. T is no stranger to the spotlight. The former wrestler and TV star has a lot of experience on the big stage. Even so, being the oldest dancer on the show, he feels a little nervous heading into the opening round of Dancing With the Stars.

“Now I must be Honest with you. I’ll be Lying if I said, ‘I Don’t Have Butterflies.’ Well I Do!” he stated.

For Mr. T, however, all the stress and nerves is well worth it. In addition to vying for the coveted mirror ball trophy, the actor is competing on behalf of the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Shriner Hospital for Children. In fact, if he wins it all this season, Mr. T plans on shaving off his iconic mohawk for the kids.

“Now, if I just happen to win, I will cutoff my Mohawk to stand in solidarity with the children who are fighting cancer!” he shared. “GOD bless them!”

What are the chances of Mr. T winning it all? According to Chicago Sun-Times, Mr. T isn’t banking on his dancing abilities to get him through the competition. Instead, the former wrestler plans to use his prowess as an entertainment to win favor with the fans and judges on DWTS 2017.

“I’m not worried about it,” he explained when asked about his dancing skills. “It’s a reality show. It’s all about entertainment. I think it’s designed so the audience can see celebrities in a different light.”

Mr. T certainly has plenty of experience in the entertainment world. A former wrestler, Mr. T gained notoriety after starring opposite Sylvester Stallone in Rocky III. Producers have asked the actor to appear on DWTS in the past, but he always said no because of scheduling conflicts.

“I turned [DWTS] down like five or six times — mainly because there has to be a unique time to be ready for it,” he explained. “I didn’t have the time earlier, because I knew there was a lot of work involved in it. … This time the stars were aligned, and I said yes.”

Earn The Necklace reports that Mr. T is a cancer survivor, so dedicating his time on the show to support cancer hospitals is one of the main reasons he agreed to dance on national television. If he can inspire kids with cancer to never quit, then playing the role of a clown is a small price to pay.

Mr. T is partnered with Kym Johnson this season. Even though Mr. T is a long shot at winning it all, he believes his experience in professional wrestling gives him an upper hand in the competition. After all, other professional athletes — including Emmitt Smith, Apollo Ohno, and Hines Ward — have done well in the past.

Whether or not Mr. T beats the odds and makes it far this season is yet to be seen. With his favorite dance being the tango and a good partner in Kym Johnson, there’s no telling what Mr. T has up his sleeves.

Fans can watch Mr. T take the dance floor when Season 24 of Dancing With the Stars premieres March 20 on ABC.

