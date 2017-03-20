Gwen Stefani Spotted With Kids, Are She And Blake Shelton Ready For Baby?

As Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton continue to be targeted with rumors of a possible pregnancy, she’s stepped out in Los Angeles with her three kids.

According to a new report, the 47-year-old “Used to Love You” singer was spotted on Saturday in Los Angeles as she picked up two of her boys, Kingston, 10, and Zuma, 8, from the Hollywood home of her parents.

“[Gwen Stefani] looked like she was taking care of business, seen with a coffee in hand and grin on her face while heading to her parents’ home in Hollywood,” the Daily Mail revealed to readers on March 18, adding that the singer and her sons later headed to a meeting at her church.

In photos, Gwen Stefani, who was without boyfriend Blake Shelton, was seen sporting a casual gray top with army green pants and leopard heels.

As the “No Doubt” songstress spent time with her parents and kids in Los Angeles, Blake Shelton wrapped up his “Doing It To Country Songs Tour” at the Century Link Arena in Omaha, Nebraska. While Stefani has been known to turn up at several of Blake Shelton’s shows during his tour and previous concerts, she was not in attendance during the final show of his tour.

Although Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton may have recently been forced to spend some time apart due to her parenting responsibilities and his tour schedule, they will soon reunite in Los Angeles for the upcoming live episodes of The Voice Season 12. As fans will recall, Stefani returned to the show for Season 12 after appearing on the series’ seventh and ninth seasons years ago. Meanwhile, Blake Shelton has been featured on the show as a coach since Season 1.

Since Blake Shelton began dating his co-star during Season 9, fans have been wondering when the couple will take the next step in their relationship and possibly welcome a child together. While Stefani may have her hands full with three boys, Blake Shelton, despite having been married twice, doesn’t yet have any children of his own.

Thus far, Blake Shelton hasn’t revealed his true feelings on welcoming children of his own, but as time continues, he has remained close to Stefani’s sons and last year, a source claimed he had built a strong bond with the boys.

In August, a Life & Style magazine report revealed details of Blake Shelton’s visit to the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden with Stefani and her sons.

“They really did look like a family,” an onlooker told the magazine. “[Blake Shelton] acted like he was Apollo’s dad.”

The outlet also suggested a wedding was in the works and that Stefani’s boys were on board with being a part of the alleged ceremony.

“Apollo wants to be the ring bearer, and the two older boys will be junior groomsmen with Blake,” an insider explained. “[Blake Shelton] wants it to be really special, to show them coming together as a family.”

Blake Shelton may be staying mum on his potential desire to welcome a child with his girlfriend, but according to past reports, he’s long been wanting kids of his own and his marriage to second wife Miranda Lambert may have ended to her failure to get pregnant. As a source revealed to Us Weekly, via Romper, Blake Shelton was “dying to have kids” prior to his divorce.

To see more of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, tune into The Voice Season 12, which airs Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC at 9 p.m.

