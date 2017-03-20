‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Olivia Isn’t Done, ‘CarSon’ Crashes, Alexis Spirals

General Hospital spoilers are indicating the week ahead is going to be intense. So much has happened during the last two weeks, fans are still trying to process everything. From the shocking custody verdict to the “death” of Julian Jerome (William deVry), there just aren’t enough words to describe what has been happening in Port Charles. The next six weeks are crucial as May sweeps is coming up and the General Hospital writers just may live up to expectations this time around.

While it was nice to see Nora Buchanan (Hillary B. Smith) in Port Charles, she will be headed back to Llanview this week. According to She Knows, Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) will be wrapping things up with Nora this week. As General Hospital fans know, the custody ruling is only valid for six months and then it is up for debate once again. Andre (Anthony Montgomery) did the evaluation on Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez) and he agreed that Valentin was the parent she should reside with. General Hospital spoilers indicate that did not sit well with Anna (Finola Hughes) and that she will be confronting him with her anger this week.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Carly (Laura Wright) are still not in a good place. While they both feel better knowing Morgan’s (Bryan Craig) killer has been caught, General Hospital spoilers say Carly can’t look past what happened between Sonny and Nelle (Chloe Lanier). Fans have been waiting for the truth to come out about the fact the two never actually slept together. She drugged him but that is all that happened between the in-laws. Because the Nelle reveal let a lot of General Hospital viewers down, the writers are looking to make her more of a staple and possibly give her some redemption. Spoilers say he will be hit with a proposition this week, one that will leave her wondering what to do.

Even though Tonja Walker finished taping a while ago, she is still airing as Olivia Jerome. This week, there will be plenty of interactions between her and those she has wronged. Sonny will face her and while he held off on taking her life in the cemetery, he has bigger plans for Olivia that won’t lead back to him. Meanwhile, she is going to play games with Griffin (Matt Cohen). This is going to be tough for him, especially since he sees how utterly obsessed the woman still is with his deceased father, Duke Lavery (Ian Buchanan). General Hospital spoilers tease that while she may be exiting the show for now, this may not be the last time Port Charles has to deal with Olivia Jerome.

The look of a woman who's not quiet done wreaking havoc in #PortCharles #GeneralHospital #OliviaJerome @tonjawd1 @generalhospitalabc #abcdaytime A post shared by allanb2016 (@allanb2016) on Mar 17, 2017 at 11:09pm PDT

With the “death” of Julian Jerome hitting Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) hard, her grief is going to be consuming. Friday she read the letter he left her, prompting her to revisit how she felt about the man she once loved with everything she had. “Julexis” (Julian and Alexis) have a huge fan base that had been begging the General Hospital writers to reconnect the pair. Because there was no body recovered, there is a chance he is still alive. As Alexis deals with the grief and the fact that Sam (Kelly Monaco) isn’t mourning her dad, things could roll downhill. Some General Hospital spoilers suggest she may turn to alcohol once again.

As the new week begins, General Hospital spoilers allude to the fact that things are going to be intense. The confrontations with Olivia Jerome, the turmoil the custody case has given Lulu (Emme Rylan), and the strain on the “Carson” (Carly and Sonny) relationship will all come to a head. It’s going to be intense on General Hospital, and it will lay the groundwork for the upcoming sweeps period.

