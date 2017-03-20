Kim Zolciak And NeNe Leakes Reportedly Negotiating Their Return To ‘RHOA’

Kim Zolciak and NeNe Leakes might be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta. TMZ reports the RHOA alums are negotiating with producers to appear in Season 10. Will they be back in time for the fall premiere?

An insider claim that Leakes and Zolciak are close to making a deal and have been offered spots on the new season. Both of the former RHOA stars would return as full-time cast members if a deal is reached.

It sounds like both ladies are open to making an epic comeback, but there is one snag in the plan. Zolciak just landed her own series on Bravo that is currently in production. Leakes is also busy with a number of new projects, which might prevent her from making a full-time commitment.

The ladies begin filming season 10 starts back in June. Nene and Kim are both in talks of rejoining. #RHOA???? — Atlanta Housewives (@BravoATLWives) March 20, 2017

According to Perez Hilton, Bravo execs are willing to flex a little to get the women on board. This could mean that Leakes and Zolciak make several appearances on the new season but aren’t a part of the regular cast. Their return, even at part-time status, would be a huge boost for the show’s ratings.

Of course, it isn’t clear if the two sides are close on the salary cut. Both women would need a substantial payout to come back to the series, which may or may not be in the budget for next season. Leakes and Zolciak made a lot of money during their time on the show and producers would likely need to up their previous payout to reach an agreement.

Dinner vibes in Italy ❤ A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Mar 16, 2017 at 5:45pm PDT

Both Leakes and Zolciak were a part of RHOA since the very beginning. Zolciak left the show back in Season 5 while Leakes departed a few years back in Season 8. While fans are certainly excited about the news, not all the current women on the show want them back. Given their popularity, however, it doesn’t sound like the ladies have much of a choice.

If NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak come to an agreement, then a few of the current cast members will likely get the boot to make room. According to BET, Cynthia Bailey is the most likely candidate for an early exit.

This isn’t the first time Bailey has faced these types of rumors. The reality star has been caught up in firing reports ever since her debut in Season 3. Despite the negative reports, an insider close to the set claims that Bailey is safe, at least for the time being.

In fact, a spokesperson for Bravo recently told Too Fab that there isn’t any truth to the rumors of Bailey’s exit. “There is no truth to this story,” the spokesperson stated, adding that she will remain on the show “at this time.”

Rumors recently cropped up that producers had already fired Bailey from the series. Insiders claimed that Bailey was let go to make room for Leakes and Zolciak. So far, those claims have not been substantiated.

While the casting rumors continue to swirl, Leakes and Baily were spotted in Los Angeles after the reports first surfaced. The women headed out for a night on the town and were seen at the popular venue Catch. During the outing, Bailey joked about putting Leakes on notice after hearing about the rumors.

HAPPY 50th CB @cynthiabailey10 it sho looks good on you???? the turn up will continue A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Feb 19, 2017 at 8:04am PST

Bravo has not released an official casting list for the upcoming season of RHOA. Fans can only hope that Zolciak and Leakes reach an agreement with producers, as their inclusion next season would certainly drum up a lot of drama.

The new season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta is expected to begin filming anytime now. The show is slated to return to Bravo sometime this fall.

[Featured Image by Bravo]