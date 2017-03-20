Nina Dobrev, Ian Someralder ‘Vampire Diaries’ Reunion Despised By Nikki Reed?

Nina Dobrev’s return to The Vampire Diaries Season 8 was highly appreciated by her fans and the series’ creators. Fans of the supernatural series got one last chance to see the actress sharing the screen space with her ex-boyfriend Ian Somerhalder. On one hand, many loved their scene in the finale episode, there are latest rumors that suggest the actor’s wife Nikki Reed was not at all pleased by this reunion.

Nina left The Vampire Diaries after Season 6, and after a lot of speculations and media coverage, The CW announced that the Bulgarian actress accepted to return for one last time. At the time when her announcement made public, fans of TVD wondered if they get to see Dobrev with Ian Somerhalder. In the finale episode of the series, Nina did share some intense moments with Ian’s character. However, Starz Post reported that Nikki Reed was not pleased by the network’s decision to bring her husband’s ex-girlfriend back in the show.

The publication wrote that the Twilight movie actress was allegedly felt jealous of Dobrev when she saw him sharing the screen with Ian Somerhalder.

Celeb Dirty Laundry also reported that the Lost TV series actor tried to avoid his ex-girlfriend on The Vampire Diaries set because he apparently wanted to please his wife and make her realize that there is nothing going on between him and Nina.

Earlier this year, Ian took to his Instagram and posted a photo of himself along with Nikki Reed and Nina Dobrev. In his post, he tried to put an end to all the rumors about his personal life and his relationship with Nina Dobrev. Fans should not believe Starz Post and Celeb Dirty Laundry’s recent claim about the ongoing feud between Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder, and Nikki Reed.

Even Nikki attacked all those websites in her individual post that spread false reports about her married life. In her post, she addressed the fact that their silence was taken in the wrong context and somehow it has misinformed the fans of The Vampire Diaries.

“For the last few years, we thought addressing any baseless rumors with silence was the best way. Besides, who wants to respond to made up stories about ‘friends backstabbing friends,’ ‘cheating exes,’ or ‘cast members exiting shows,’ on low-brow websites.”

The xXx 3 movie actress also posted an adorable picture of herself along with the married couple and debunked all the rumors about the fans backlash reports.

Can't believe how time flies. Farewell dinner with team Somereed! So good catching up with these goofballs. All ❤ A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on Feb 7, 2017 at 9:47am PST

So, it is safe to say that despite all the rumors, the trio seemed comfortable with each other.

Somerhalder and Reed are enjoying their time as a married couple. Daily Mail recently posted the pictures of the young couple walking hand-in-hand in Los Angeles. The posted pictures were from the couple’s walk through the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live for the promotion of The Vampire Diaries Season 8.

Meanwhile, there were earlier reports that after Nina’s return in The Vampire Diaries, she might star in its spin-off, The Originals. An another report from Celeb Dirty Laundry suggested that Dobrev’s return to the series was her way to save her and Ian’s failing career. The media outlet pointed out that after quitting TVD, Nina did grab some films, but Ian has no new projects in his hands.

“A paying acting job is better than being unemployed and auditioning for bit parts. Ian is pushing 40, and let’s face it, not all that talented,” the report read.

However, show’s executive producer and co-creator Julie Plec made it clear during San Diego’s Comic-Con panel discussion that they are not going to bring TVD’s character to The Originals.

“I feel like what would happen if we did a crossover there would be a lot of back story, a lot of catch up, then they’d have to part ways again. No matter what we do with a crossover, it wouldn’t live up to the expectations.”

It is safe to say at this moment that there is no personal feud between The Vampire Diaries alum, and both Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder are not returning to The Originals.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]