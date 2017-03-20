‘Teen Mom 2’ Jenelle Evans Dishes On Book On Twitter: I’m ‘Extremely Nervous’

Jenelle Evans is preparing for the upcoming release of her new book and admittedly, the Teen Mom 2 star is feeling nervous about sharing more of her story with her many fans.

Although a release date hasn’t yet been confirmed for the upcoming publication, Jenelle Evans has shared several messages with fans on Twitter in recent weeks.

“My book will put into perspective how I was brought up and raised. Gives everyone my point of view. Everyone will understand me now!” Jenelle Evans teased fans days ago.

Jenelle Evans recently engaged in a Twitter rant against her mother and has often been seen blaming her for their ongoing problems. Although Barbara Evans has been caring for Jenelle Evans’ son, Jace, 7, since shortly after his birth, Evans now wants Jace back and Barbara isn’t on board with taking him out of the situation he’s been used to for the past several years.

Jenelle Evans is also mom to 2-year-old Kaiser, from her previous relationship with Nathan Griffith, and her daughter Ensley, who is just days away from being 2-months-old.

Continuing on about her new book, Jenelle Evans admitted to having reservations about the content included.

“I am extremely nervous for you guys to read a lot of my experiences I’ve been through! It was scary to look back on it all,” she said.

Days prior, Jenelle Evans spoke of her struggles and told fans she’s come out on top.

“Super happy to still have the opportunity to share my story with you guys,” she wrote. “I have grown in so many ways and you were all there with me on my journey. Everyone can have a fresh start and still come out on top like me. Don’t let anyone bring you down.”

Jenelle Evans began appearing on MTV in 2011 when she welcomed son Jace during an episode of 16 & Pregnant. From there, she and her c0-stars, including Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and Kailyn Lowry, continued sharing their stories with fans on Teen Mom 2.

Throughout her time on reality television, Jenelle Evans has experienced several ups and downs. In addition to engagements to numerous men, including her current fiancé David Eason and former fiancé Nathan Griffith, Jenelle Evans has been married, divorced and suffered a miscarriage. She’s also moved many times and been arrested quite frequently.

During one season of Teen Mom 2, Jenelle Evans was filmed as she and her former boyfriend, Kieffer Delp, struggled with an addiction to heroin, which ultimately led her to seek treatment at a California rehab center.

In other Jenelle Evans news, the reality star and mother of three recently became engaged to David Eason, the father of her third child, daughter Ensley Jolie Eason.

“We haven’t set a date, but we want to get married either this summer or next summer depending on how quickly we plan it,” Jenelle Evans revealed to MTV News shortly after Eason’s proposal. “I’m saying next summer, but he’s saying this summer. We know we want a rustic-themed wedding, nothing too fancy… Something simple, maybe backyard and outdoorsy. We want just close friends and family, not anything crazy.”

According to Jenelle Evans, she can’t wait to walk down the aisle with Eason because he is “a great father, he’s a great best friend, he’s faithful [and] he’s loyal to me.” She also said their relationship was the best she’s ever had.

To see more of Jenelle Evans and her family, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

