Kim Kardashian’s ‘KUWTK’ Robbery Confessions Leave Fans Divided As Ratings Drop

Kim Kardashian got extremely candid about her October 2016 robbery in Paris, France, during the March 19 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians titled “Paris,” and Kardashian’s frank confessions gained a mixed response from fans as ratings dropped.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians viewers took to social media to share their reactions to Kardashian’s robbery revelations in the most recent episode, which E! News reported included the admission that she believed she was going to be raped and murdered during the traumatic ordeal, with both praise and ridicule.

Some viewers were quick to praise Kardashian for being so open and honest about her horrifying Paris robbery, calling Kim “brave” and “strong” on social media for opening up about the ordeal that left her so shaken she avoided the spotlight for several months in late 2016 as she attempted to recover, while others slammed the star for using the story to boost the show’s rapidly dropping ratings.

“KUWTK was so emotional. Kim is so brave to share the story and relive it all, no one should have to go through that,” Twitter user @Charl0tteEmily tweeted out after seeing Kim tell her robbery story on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“KUWTK was awesome tonight’s episode gave my chills [and] even made me cry. Kim [you’re] so strong and brave,” Kardashian fan @yessi_mayze added, while Kardashian fan @SaS_Pranks shared her reaction to Kim’s robbery episode by writing on social media, “Amazing episode Kim! [You’re] so strong and brave for sharing your story with the world #KUWTK.”

But while some Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans were quick to heap praise on Kim while sharing their reaction to her robbery confessions, others weren’t so eager to show their admiration for Kardashian, instead claiming Kanye’s wife and mom Kris Jenner were using her robbery as a ratings ploy to lure viewers back to the family’s reality show.

“Kris Jenner is a true businesswoman…,” Twitter user @ChizamaSays wrote in response to Kim’s emotional confessions on KUWTK. “Don’t tell the story of robbery in Paris, Kim. We’ll use it for ratings #KUWTK.”

“So Kim Kardashian held off talking about the Paris robbery until tonight’s #KUWTK episode aired how thoughtful of her to consider ratings,” @Angietweets12 added of their reaction to the episode, while @lovemyheels tweeted of Kim’s revelations, “Not sure why anyone would want to relive a robbery but I guess ratings are everything.”

But despite the mixed reaction from fans, it sounds like Kim probably isn’t done speaking about the robbery on Keeping Up With the Kardashians just yet.

Kardashian’s robbery confessions on the most recent installment of KUWTK come after the March 12 Season 13 premiere debuted to less than stellar ratings, as Headline Planet claimed that the premiere episode dropped 33 percent in viewers when compared to the ratings for the 2016 Season 12 premiere.

The site noted that Kim’s reality show averaged at 1.48 million viewers when Season 13 debuted on E! on March 12, marking around 700,000 less viewers tuning in to see the Kardashian clan than watched last year’s premiere.

The sharp ratings drop left Kim’s mom Kris Jenner ready to make “a last-ditch effort to save the franchise,” according to Radar Online, who alleged that Kris supposedly urged Kardashian to get as candid as possible about the robbery that dominated the headlines in October 2016 in an attempt to bring viewers back to KUWTK.

“Kim knows that she has to get people to tune in and if the ratings are not good, the show could be on the chopping block,” a source alleged last week of Keeping Up With the Kardashians ratings drop, adding that Kardashian decided to reveal all about the robbery on the show because she and Kris supposedly know “their fans only really care about seeing Kanye’s breakdown and the aftermath of [her] robbery.”

What do you think of the mixed reaction from fans to Kim Kardashian’s candid robbery confessions on Keeping Up With the Kardashians?

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Buro 24/7]