‘The Bachelor’ Finale: Vanessa Allegedly Hiding A Huge Secret From Nick And Fans

Vanessa Grimaldi may have won Nick Viall’s heart on The Bachelor, but was she on the show for the wrong reasons? Radar Online reports that Grimaldi may have joined the hit reality show to jumpstart her failing career in acting.

Grimaldi has been involved in several different television shows over the years. She started out with an appearance on Blue Mountain State back in 2010 but was only on the series for a single episode.

“I remember her in a few episodes, but not to a great extent,” John Fortenberry, who directed the show, stated. “She never had much of a substantial role. Given the nature of that show, we had quite a few attractive girls.”

Grimaldi was also on Being Human six years ago and in 2014 appeared on Ascension. Although Grimaldi now works as a special education teacher in Canada, Fortenberry admitted that she could probably make it far in Hollywood if given the chance.

“Given the fact that she was not given a lot of heavy lifting in that show, she certainly accomplished what her task was for that,” he shared. “I have reason to suspect she could be an accomplished actress if she were given a more substantial role.”

Considering her acting credits, many fans don’t believe Grimaldi was on The Bachelor to find love. Instead, many viewed it as a means for Grimaldi to re-launch her acting career and gain fame.

While Grimaldi’s motives are under question, her relationship with Viall isn’t off to a great start. During their appearance on After the Final Rose special, Washington Post reports that fans quickly noticed the awkwardness between the Bachelor couple.

During her interview with Chris Harrison, Grimaldi admitted that they’ve hit a few bumps along the road in the months since The Bachelor finale was filmed. This includes a few squabbles that Grimaldi described as “knockdown, drag out” fights.

“We love each other,” she added. “But there have been days that have been difficult.”

He swept me off my feet…literally! Love, love, love you! @nickviall ????❤️ A post shared by VanessaGrimaldi (@vanessagrimaldi30) on Mar 13, 2017 at 8:41pm PDT

Whether or not Viall and Grimaldi will last is yet to be seen. According to Us Magazine, the couple will have to overcome four major hurdles if they want to walk down the aisle in the near future.

For starters, the pair needs to work out their living arrangements. Grimaldi, who considers Canada her home, is relocating to Los Angeles while Viall finishes out the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars. After that, however, insiders claim that they haven’t decided on where they want to live.

Speaking of DWTS, Viall hasn’t been able to concentrate on his budding relationship with Grimaldi due to his commitment to the show. Although this is probably Viall’s last chance to be in front of the camera, Grimaldi isn’t happy about being sidelined.

Team Baby Got Bach is ready for Monday nights! ????????❤️ #dwts #teambabygotbach A post shared by VanessaGrimaldi (@vanessagrimaldi30) on Mar 15, 2017 at 6:01pm PDT

Viall’s involvement in the dancing competition comes at a bad time for the couple. Grimaldi is still dealing with watching Viall interact with the other women on The Bachelor. Viall got pretty close with several of the ladies on the show, including Corinne Olympios, Rachel Lindsay and Raven Gates. Grimaldi tuned in just like the rest of us and naturally found it difficult to watch.

Lastly, Viall and Grimaldi might be too much alike. They both have a big personality and aren’t afraid to push back. Although this gives them some compatibility, it also makes their relationship somewhat volatile.

Despite all the negative rumors, Daily Mail reports that Viall and Grimaldi stepped out for their first public outing this week. The reality couple enjoyed dinner at a French restaurant in Los Angeles and looked happier than ever. Viall dressed casual with a patterned shirt while Grimaldi wore skinny jeans and a leather jacket.

