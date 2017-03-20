Adam Levine’s Wife Behati Prinsloo Wishes Him A Happy Birthday On Instagram

Adam Levine celebrated his birthday over the weekend and on Instagram, his model wife, Behati Prinsloo, sent him a special message and posted a few photos.

As Adam Levine continues to star on the 12th season of The Voice, his wife, who recently made her runway return in Milan during the Versace fashion show, shared a series of photos of herself and Levine as well as a couple of solo shots of the Maroon 5 singer with her fans and followers.

“The love of my life. Happy birthday,” Prinsloo wrote on Instagram with her first photo, which featured her posing with her tongue out as Levine puffed on a cigar.

Prinsloo followed up the sweet photo with two solo photos of Adam Levine, one of which featured the singer on stage and another that showed him wearing a silly hat as he posed in a bathroom.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo often share photos of one another on Instagram. In fact, just last month, Levine debuted a photo of his wife’s runway return on his own page and in the caption, he gushed over the cool mom.

“[Behati Prinsloo] taking ‘I’m a cool mom’ to a whole new level,” he wrote to his fans, also adding the hashtag, “#youresocoolyouresocoolyouresocool.”

As fans of the longtime coach of The Voice will recall, he and wife Prinsloo welcomed their first child, daughter Dusty Rose Levine, on September 21, 2016, just over two years after they tied the knot in Mexico. At the time of Dusty’s birth, Levine was in the midst of his Maroon 5 tour and had to reschedule several concerts. The singer was also just weeks away from the live episodes of The Voice Season 11.

Adam Levine has always been open with his desire for children and luckily for The Voice coach, his model wife is on board with having a large family. As she explained during an interview with Diana Maidson on The Lowdown years ago, she’s longed for a family since she was a little girl.

“Since [I] was a little girl, I’ve always wanted a family, a big family,” she said. “I’m an only child so I wanted like 10 kids… for sure.”

After welcoming their baby girl, both Adam Levine confirmed their child’s birth by sharing the first photo of Dusty on each of their Instagram pages. Since then, they have continued to share photos of the baby, including the photo taken below on a beach in Los Angeles.

In other Adam Levine news, the singer and coach recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and during the ceremony, he gushed over his growing family.

“I have a daughter, I have the most beautiful wife in the entire world,” Adam Levine said during the ceremony, as reported by People magazine. “I’m one of the luckiest people who’s ever lived and it has nothing to do with me, it has to do with the people who love me the most. And so I thank all of those people.”

During the event, Adam Levine was joined by Prinsloo, Dusty and several of his friends, including a couple of his The Voice co-stars, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton.

“If you would have told me then that this guy was going to end up being one of my best friends, I would’ve called you crazy,” Shelton said.

To see more of Adam Levine and his co-stars, including Alicia Keys, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani, tune into The Voice Season 12 on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC.

