‘DWTS’ Premiere Night Songs, Team Names: Which Couple Will Go Home First?

The Dancing with the Stars Season 24 premiere begins at 8 p.m. ET on Monday night, and the 12 teams competing for the Mirrorball trophy will be showing off their best dance moves after weeks of rehearsals at the ABC dance studios in L.A. What are the couples’ team names, who will top the leaderboard on Week 1, and when is the first elimination of the season?

According to Just Jared, all 12 celebrity dancers and their professional dance partners will be safe this week. The first elimination will take place at the end of Week 2 (March 27). However, the couples’ dance scores and votes from fans will be more important than ever on premiere night, as the votes and scores will be combined and will determine which couples will leave next week.

They’re gonna dance with somebody????. They’re gonna feel the heat with somebody????. Meet the cast of #DWTS, premiering TONIGHT at 8|7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/5KO1LpKumh — Official DWTS (@DancingABC) March 20, 2017

Premiere night is a big deal every season, but fans can expect tonight’s opening number to be one of the best, as it marks the show’s 400th episode and all four judges (Len Goodman, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli) will dance with the pros and celebrities. The first episode aired on July 1, 2005, with just six celebrities competing for the Mirrorball trophy.

Tomorrow's premiere marks a big milestone for Dancing with the Stars! pic.twitter.com/TS1pq6KHUD — Official DWTS (@DancingABC) March 19, 2017

According to Buddy TV, the premiere night dances will feature several Cha-Cha-Chas, a few Viennese Waltzes, two Salsas, one Tango, and “the dreaded Quickstep” performed by Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy. The songs the couples will dance to range from Billy Joel’s classic “She’s Always a Woman” to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Erika Jayne’s song “XXPEN$IVE.”

Here’s the complete lineup of dances, songs, and each couples’ team names, and don’t forget to vote for your favorite couple during Monday night’s premiere. Check out the complete list of DWTS Season 24 voting phone numbers provided in a previous report by the Inquisitr.

Tango

Simone Biles and Sasha Farber (Team Golden Giggles) “Untouchable”

Cha Cha

Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess (Team Denim & Diamonds) “Move”

Mr. T & Kym Herjavec (Team Dancin’ Fools) “Theme from the A-Team”

Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater (Team EmZone) “24K Magic”

Chris Kattan and Witney Carson (Team Mango Tango) “What is Love”

Nick Viall and Peta Murgatroyd (Team Baby Got Bach) “Let Me Love You”

Salsa

Charo and Keo Motsepe (Team Cuchi Cuchi) “Cuban Pete”

Erika Jayne and Gleb Savchenko (Team Pretty XXXpensive) “XXPEN$IVE”

Viennese Waltz

Nancy Kerrigan and Artem Chigvintsev (Team Blades of Glory) “She’s Always a Woman”

Heather Morris and Maksim Chmerkovskiy (Team Fondue For Two) “Make Something Beautiful”

Quickstep

Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy (Team Booty And The Beast) “Good Time Good Life”

David Ross and Lindsay Arnold (Team Lady and the Gramp) “Go Cubs Go”

Who will top the leaderboard tonight? Keep in mind that everyone is safe this week, so fans will see all 12 couples back on the dance floor next week. Eliminations won’t begin until Week 2 (March 27) and will be based on a combination of tonight’s scores from the four judges and votes from fans.

There are some early predictions as to who will score the lowest and which couple will be eliminated during the second week of competition. Of course, popularity plays a part in the quest for the Mirrorball trophy, so all 12 couples need to step up their game on social media, especially Olympic skater Nancy Kerrigan, who seems to be relatively new to Twitter and Instagram.

TV Line states that Season 24 could be the “most competitive” season yet, but the outlet doesn’t hold out hope for Charo, Nick Viall, and Chris Kattan. However, there are a few celebrities who are expected to go far this season, including Rashad Jennings, Bonner Bolton, Simone Biles, and Heather Morris.

Watch the two-hour Dancing with the Stars season premiere tonight starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

[Featured Image by Craig Sjodin/ABC Television Network]