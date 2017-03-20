Will Miranda Lambert & Blake Shelton Reunite? Exes To Perform At CMA Fest

It’s been almost two years since Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton got divorced, but there are still some fans who wanted to see them reunite even just for a show. It seems that their wish will finally come true because it has been confirmed that the former husband and wife will be performing at the CMA Music Festival in June.

According to FOX News, the 33-year-old songstress and the 40-year-old country superstar are headlining this year’s lineup of concerts at Nissan Stadium together with Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Brad Paisley, and Florida Georgia Line. Other performers include Lady Antebellum, Sam Hunt, Rascal Flatts, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, Maren Morris, Dierks Bentley, Kelsea Ballerini, and Little Big Town.

Apart from the big names mentioned, there are other artists that are slated to perform at the daytime outdoor stages. The CMA Music Festival will run from June 8 to 11, and as expected, the exes will perform on separate days – Miranda on June 8 and Blake on June 9. However, some of their fans are hoping that they will still hang out at the festival and probably bump into each other.

Before Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton got divorced, they were considered a power couple in the country music world. They have won numerous awards and shared the spotlight several times including the 2013 ACM Awards wherein they won Song of the Year for “Over You.” Watch their sweet winning moment below:

During the 2015 CMA Awards, which was held just a few months after Lambert and Shelton’s divorce, the exes managed to avoid an awkward run-in. According to PEOPLE, the Pistol Annies member and The Voice coach did not interact at the event. Both were sitting in the front row and about 10 seats away from each other but they were busy talking to other people. That same night, the “Came Here to Forget” hitmaker confirmed that he’s dating Gwen Stefani.

Miranda and Blake have already moved on with their respective partners – and she even introduced her new boyfriend Anderson East to the country music world when they walked the red carpet at the CMA Awards 2016. This was the 50th anniversary of the show which made it even special, but Lambert’s ex-husband ditched the big night.

According to Hollywood Life, Shelton needed to take a break to prepare for the next season of The Voice. He wasn’t also nominated or included in the performer’s list that’s why it didn’t make sense for him to show up at the event.

“Blake didn’t even watch the CMAs. He’s been out in the woods in and around his ranch in Oklahoma,” an insider revealed. “He decided to remove himself from the show and focus on a drama-free vacation at home instead. He is set to return to work on The Voice soon and this was his only downtime, so he chose to use it doing what he loves best.”

The only time that Lambert and Shelton reunited after their divorce was for the star-studded song “Forever Country” where they were joined by other country music superstars. They both appeared in the music video, but they didn’t perform live at the 50th anniversary of the CMA Awards.

Apart from the upcoming CMA Music Festival, Miranda and Blake will also be performing at the Bayou Country Superfest in New Orleans this May. However, it has been confirmed that the “Vice” hitmaker will play on May 27 while the “She’s Got a Way With Words” singer performs the day after. It seems that the former husband and wife have made arrangements with the producers to avoid having an awkward run-in.

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton also probably wanted to protect their relationship with their partners Anderson East and Gwen Stefani that’s why they try to give each other space. The two seems to be head over heels their lovers – and they aren’t ashamed to let the whole world know about it. With the No Doubt lead vocalist sharing an intimate Valentine’s Day photo with her boyfriend on Instagram.

#happyvalentinesday gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:18am PST

Miranda, on the other hand, recently shared a photo of her giving her man a kiss on stage. She captioned it with a line from a popular Rod Stewart song: “For tonight you’re gonna stay with me.”

"For tonight you're gonna stay with me"- Rod Stewart. ????@bfluke #highwayvagabondtour #weshouldbefriends #weshouldbefringe #texasbama #getagrip A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Mar 15, 2017 at 10:46pm PDT

Unlike other exes, it may take time before Lambert and Shelton reunite on stage since both have admitted in the past of going through heartaches during their divorce.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]