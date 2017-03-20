‘House Of Cards’ Season 5 Premiere Date: When Does The Show Return In 2017?

With the current political climate, you’d be forgiven for thinking that there isn’t much room for the political scheming of Kevin Spacey’s Frank Underwood in House of Cards. However, the Netflix political drama will return to our screens for its fifth season in 2017. So, exactly when does House of Cards Season 5 premiere on Netflix?

House of Cards Season 5 Premiere Date

According to Den of Geek, fans are going to have to wait a little longer for the new season of House of Cards this year. Netflix picked President Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day in January to officially reveal the return date for House of Cards, which is now set for May 30. Of course, previous seasons of the political drama have typically premiered in either late February or early March, with Season 4 premiering last year on March 4. With that in mind, this year’s May release date is considerably later than expected.

That considerable day in release is believed to be because of a drastic shake-up at the top of House of Cards’ production team. Following the show’s fourth season, creator Beau Willimon announced his departure, handing the reigns over to senior writers Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese, who joined the show in its third season. With two already familiar names taking over control of House of Cards, some degree of consistency should be maintained, however, the aforementioned delay in release suggests some teething issues.

House of Cards Season 5 Trailer is "Bringing the Terror" https://t.co/AJZea4Nv5X pic.twitter.com/S8UEHOzgL6 — TVOvermind (@TVOvermind) February 23, 2017

That being said, according to the Independent, when Netflix drops the fifth season of House of Cards onto the streaming platform, viewers will be able to binge watch the entire 13-episode run. As with other Netflix original programs, there’s no waiting for weekly episodes with House of Cards, with the entire season available to watch in one sitting.

Netflix also releases the trailer for each new season of House of Cards a month before the season premieres, which will be next month in the case of Season 5.

RELATED STORIES ON INQUISITR:

Netflix Additions March 2017: New Movies And Shows You Can Stream Right Now

‘Veep’ Season 6 Trailer: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Returns In New Season Trailer

‘Prison Break’ 2017 Preview: Cast Discusses Season 5 Premiere, After Screening

House of Cards Season 5 Casting and Story

As aforementioned, House of Cards is set for some big changes with Season 5, largely thanks to a drastic change at the top of the show’s production team. Along with the aforementioned two new showrunners, there will be a couple of new casting additions in 2017 too, with Patricia Clarkson and Campbell Scott joining the show.

Clarkson is best known for her Oscar-nominated appearance in Pieces Of April, along with films like Good Night And Good Luck and Shutter Island. Meanwhile, Scott is best known for his complex characters in films like Singles and Roger Dodger. However, there’s no confirmation as to what characters the pair will play in the upcoming season.

As to be expected, Season 5 will also see the return of the show’s lead characters, including most prominently, Kevin Spacey as Frank Underwood and Robin Wright as his wife Claire. However, the show’s fourth season ended with the Underwoods as not only husband and wife, but also running mates. According to Deadline, Michael Kelly, who plays Frank’s aide Doug Stamper in the series, hinted that we may say goodbye to a big character in Season 5, saying “you lose characters that you love. We almost lost Frank, and I always have faith in the writers that no matter what road we go down, we’re going to come back to what the show is.”

House of Cards, which stars Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright, returns to Netflix for its fifth season on May 30.

[Featured Image by Netflix]