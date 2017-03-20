Suri Cruise In 2017: Photos And News Of Katie Holmes And Tom Cruise’s Daughter

Suri Cruise may not have seen her father, Tom Cruise, for more than three years, but at least she’s having a great time with her celebrity mom, Katie Holmes.

It’s 2017, and 10-year-old Suri Cruise hasn’t spoken to or seen her father in more than three years after the Mission: Impossible star dedicated his entire self to the Church of Scientology, which is often accused of brainwashing its members.

But at least Katie Holmes, who divorced Tom Cruise in 2012 after more than six years of marriage, treats their daughter to plenty family time. The Kennedys: After Camelot actress on Sunday shared a snap on Instagram showing her nephews hanging out with Suri.

In the Instagram photo, which has so far gathered nearly 13,000 likes, Suri Cruise looks like a mini doppelganger of her mother Katie Holmes. However, there are also distinct facial features that resemble Tom Cruise as well.

In the caption to the snap, which showed the trio on a road in Los Angeles, Katie Holmes wrote that she “loves” her “sweethearts” for inspiring her and “bringing so much light to all of our lives.”

But apparently Suri Cruise doesn’t bring enough light to her father Tom Cruise’s life, as the Edge of Tomorrow actor still has no plans to reunite with his 10-year-old daughter despite recent 2017 reports that he had plans to get in touch with her, according to Gossip Cop.

Katie Holmes is trying to love Suri Cruise as much as two parents would, as the Batman Begins actress has been spending lots of family time with her daughter together recently. And she has documented some of their best moments together.

In February of 2017, Katie Holmes posted multiple photos showing her cousins and Suri Cruise hanging out at a beachside carnival. The actress featured such hashtags as #family, #love, and #blessed.

Katie Holmes also seems to be taking her only child with Tom Cruise to work frequently. Suri Cruise has been a frequent visitor on the set of her mom’s upcoming TV series, The Kennedys: After Camelot, which will roll out its first out of four episodes on April 2. In fact, Katie Holmes also directed the third episode of the upcoming ReelzChannel show, in which she stars opposite Matthew Perry, Alexander Siddig, Kristen Hager, and others.

In a recent interview with People magazine, Kennedys: After Camelot director Jon Cassar said that Katie Holmes even made her daughter a chair that said “Director.” But the director joked that he taught Suri Cruise “how to skip rocks.”

Katie Holmes avoids speaking publicly about her ex-husband Tom Cruise’s absence from Suri Cruise’s life. The Mission: Impossible actor’s motivation to stay away from his daughter could be explained by Scientology’s rules, which tell its members to shun friends and family members who don’t commit themselves to the Church of Scientology.

In what seemed like another confirmation that Suri Cruise is a carbon copy of her mom, in January of 2017, Katie Holmes shared a throwback snap of her 17-year-old self.

In her interview with Town & Country magazine, Katie Holmes opened up about Suri Cruise getting “a little further away” from her every day, according to Us Weekly.

However, Katie Holmes was quick to assure it’s “a positive thing” and that kids “should be becoming more independent,” no matter how “heartbreaking” it is.

“You want them to stay with you forever, but they’re these amazing beings, and you have to do everything you can to give them what they need — and then they’re going to go. And that’s going to be very, very sad for me.”

