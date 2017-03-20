Jessica Biel’s Epic Birthday Party, And Why She Doesn’t Always Like Her Son

Jessica Biel may be the happiest wife and birthday girl ever, according to Us Weekly. The “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” hitmaker Justin Timberlake threw a roller-skating party for Biel’s 35th birthday and made a political statement in the process.

Everything seems to be revolving around Donald Trump presidency nowadays it seems – even Jessica Biel’s 35th birthday couldn’t ignore the hottest topic in America today: politics.

When Timberlake threw Jessica Biel a roller-skating party on Friday, March 3, he got two pairs of white T-shirts adorned with the phrase “Make America Skate Again,” which is a reference to Trump’s infamous presidential campaign slogan “Make America Great Again.”

Sign the petition now! #makeamericaskateagain A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Mar 4, 2017 at 10:16am PST

While many may think that Timberlake and Jessica Biel are trying to voice their support for the U.S. president, they are actually not. The two supported the Republican candidate’s rival, Hillary Clinton, at last year’s election.

Yet Timberlake and Jessica Biel made the fun-filled birthday celebration very patriotic. For the birthday party, the “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” hitmaker sported a very patriotic ensemble including a red, white, and blue jacket, which he complemented with denim shorts and mid-calf socks.

But it was probably that fanny pack emblazoned with the American flag that became the highlight of Timberlake’s outfit. The singer shared an Instagram video in which he’s seen catching a yellow baseball cap with his head while skating.

When you throw a roller skating Bday party for your wife but you can't figure out how to wear your hat… #MakeAmericaSkateAgain A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Mar 4, 2017 at 1:03am PST

Timberlake wrote in the caption to the video that he couldn’t figure out how to wear that hat. Jessica Biel couldn’t contain her excitement over the birthday party when the Total Recall actress shared an Instagram snap of herself skating under a disco ball.

In the caption to the photo where Jessica Biel is seen wearing the “Make America Skate Again” T-shirt with blue bell-bottoms, the actress thanked her husband, who’s also the father of their almost 2-year-old son Silas, for the “most epic jam skate party ever.”

Jessica Biel also wrote in the caption that her “inner Xanadu was fully realized,” referring to the 1980’s roller skating-themed film Xanadu.

This is what birthday dreams are made of. Thank you, my love, for throwing me the most epic jam skate party ever. My inner Xanadu was fully realized. I love you to the moon and back. And then back again. A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Mar 4, 2017 at 11:25am PST

Beverley Mitchell, Jessica Biel’s 7th Heaven co-star, and her husband Michael Cameron were invited to the roller-skating party. But that wasn’t the only birthday gift Timberlake had for his beloved wife, as he also wrote a sweet message on social media in which he called himself “the luckiest guy in the world.”

“Ask me who the luckiest guy in the world is and I will tell you that you are looking at him.”

Timberlake and Jessica Biel got married in 2012. The lovebirds recently opened up about their biggest family challenge: their son is approaching his “terrible twos,” according to Stuff. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the Oscars 2017 red carpet in late February, Jessica Biel and Timberlake gushed about their son Silas, who turns 2-years-old on April 8.

When you go to the 2017 Oscars and you wake up in 1995. A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Feb 27, 2017 at 2:48pm PST

Jessica Biel had a rather shocking revelation to make. The Shock and Awe actress confessed that she isn’t sure if she likes her son.

“He’s doing amazing. But it’s one of those things where you’re like, I love you, but I don’t know if I like you.”

But Jessica Biel isn’t the only one who is not exactly excited about his difficult behavior. Timberlake elaborated that their son doesn’t want to have his diapers changed.

“He’s hitting his terrible twos a little early, so we’re hoping he’ll get out of them a little early.”

Timberlake added that while he loves fatherhood and he does love his son Silas, there are moments when he isn’t sure what he’s doing. Besides, the “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” hitmaker confessed that some things in parenthood are “really hard.”

Jessica Biel was back at work a week after her birthday, spotted leaving her child-friendly restaurant Au Fudge the following Thursday, according to the Daily Mail.

Where the really cool kids will be on #oscars night. A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Feb 24, 2017 at 4:24pm PST

Inspired by her own child and the experiences of her friends who had children before she did, Jessica Biel’s restaurant aims to provide nutritious meals that are loved by young children, while also giving their parents an enjoyable place to spend time.

“My friends who had kids before I did, wanted to go hang out with them, but they were stuck going to Chuck E. Cheese’s birthday parties. Or, they had kids and they didn’t have a babysitter. What do you do, where do you go?”

