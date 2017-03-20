Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie: Pax And Maddox’s International Adoption Problems

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s international family faces not only the heartbreak of divorce but some problems with Maddox and Pax’s adoptions. In addition, Brad and Angelina’s daughter by birth Shiloh now has some citizenship problems.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s two oldest sons Maddox, now age 15, and Pax, age 13, come from Cambodia and Vietnam, respectively. It is being reported that Angie and Brad Pitt could lose custody of both Maddox and Pax, according to Radar Online.

Angelina Jolie first came to Cambodia in 2000 while filming Tomb Raider on location in the Cambodian Jungle. Jolie felt an instant affinity for Cambodia, according to People. Two years later Jolie returned to Cambodia to adopt 9-month-old Maddox.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were not married at the time Maddox was adopted. In fact, Jolie was married to Billy Bob Thornton. Now The Sun is reporting that Maddox’s adoption might not be legal.

After a reported disagreement with Angelina Jolie, a certain Cambodian charity worker, 51-year-old Mounh Sarath, alleges that his name is listed on the adoption paperwork as the father of Maddox Jolie-Pitt. Sarath even presented the document to The Sun to verify his statement.

“In court documents, Maddox is still my son. She never cleared this up. She had to change his name, so the only way was for me to do it. I said he’s my son.”

Brad Pitt, Billy Bob Thornton, and Angelina Jolie may not have known Sarath had done anything illegal, or that he was listed as the father on the court documents according to The Sun. Radar Online is now reporting that Maddox birth parents may still be alive, and with the questionable nature of the adoption papers, they could contest the adoption.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have raised Pax and Maddox, together with Zahara now 11-years-old, whom Angelina adopted as an infant from Ethiopia in 2005. Brad Pitt officially adopted Zahara in 2006, the year Brad Pitt and Angelina’s biological daughter Shiloh was born. Twins Vivienne and Knox were born a few years later and are now 8-years-old.

Angelina Jolie adopted Pax from a Vietnamese orphanage in 2007. Pax was 3-years-old at the time. according to Radar Online. Now, Radar Online is reporting that Pax Jolie-Pitt’s birth mother, Pham Thu Dung, was not dead, but only in prison. She will soon be released and possibly wants her son returned to her.

Could Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt lose Pax? Nguyen Kim Xuyen reportedly explained the situation of most Vietnamese orphans to Radar Online.

“Most of the normal children are kids of prisoners. There are some cases where economic conditions mean they are not able to raise the child [when they’re released], so they leave them here, but it’s very seldom.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Pax, who had the birth name Pham Quang Sang, was born to Pham Thu Dung, according to IMDb. It is alleged there that Thu Dung was a heroin addict who fled the hospital after Pax’s birth. Pax reportedly had a liver problem which led to a higher hospital bill than Thu Dung could afford. The bill was for £15.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie chose for Shiloh to be born in Namibia so she could enjoy dual citizenship. Now Namibian laws are changing and should newly-proposed amendments pass, Shiloh would lose her Namibian citizenship, as All Africa explains.

“According to the proposed amendments, all those granted citizenship by birth when their parents did not have permanent residence in the country will lose that status.”

While Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt enjoy an international lifestyle, jetting all over the world, though separately now, their international family is reportedly struggling with potentially serious legal problems in at least three foreign nations, involving their children.

Could Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt lose custody of Pax and Maddox, due to adoption errors in Vietnam and Cambodia?

[Featured Image by John Shearer/Invision/AP Images]