‘The Voice’ Is Not Causing Tension Between Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton

Is The Voice leading to friction between two of its stars?

After spending a couple of seasons away from The Voice, Gwen Stefani returned to the show — and to boyfriend Blake Shelton — for the series’ 12th season.

As fans may recall, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton appeared together on The Voice Season 7 and The Voice Season 9, which first brought them together as a couple. Then, ahead of The Voice Season 10, it was announced that Christina Aguilera would reprise her role as coach as Stefani focused on the release of her 2016 album, This is What the Truth Feels Like. Stefani also sat out during Season 11 as she tended to her “This is What the Truth Feels Like Tour.”

Throughout the currently airing season of The Voice, Stefani and Shelton have made their love for one another clear with plenty of loving gazes and flirty comments, which seem to hint that everything between them, despite the show’s competitive nature, are peachy keen. That said, there was recently a report which suggested that Stefani and Shelton were actually fighting over their roles on The Voice.

“‘Honeymoon’s Over!’ Gwen & Blake Caught ‘Arguing’ On The Voice Set,” reads a recent headline from Radar Online.

“As the battle rounds continue to heat up on NBC’s hit singing reality competition show,” the “REAL battle is being waged backstage, between celebrity couple judges Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton!” the outlet continued, according to a report by Gossip Cop.

“Whereas they used to help each other and kind of be on the same team, they are both really out to win it this time around,” the source said.

The incorrect report went on to claim that Stefani and Shelton had been given a “massive cash bonus to keep their flirtation going strong on the current season [of The Voice],” but noted that their on-camera behavior had “not been easy.”

“They have been arguing a lot backstage when the cameras are not rolling,” the alleged tipster claimed. “Blake and Gwen are not calling each other cutesy names like they used to and they are not acting all lovey-dovey like they have been in the past!”

In response to the report, Gossip Cop confirmed the “bonus” claim was untrue and revealed that a past claim by the outlet, which suggested that Stefani and Shelton’s “lovefest” had become an annoyance to the crew of The Voice, which includes Adam Levine and Alicia Keys, was also untrue.

Gwen Stefani’s rep also responded to the outlandish report by Radar Online and told Gossip Cop that the singer and her country star boyfriend have not been at odds with one another on camera or off.

While Stefani and Shelton may not be fighting for real when it comes to their time on The Voice Season 12, they have been playfully competitive with one another both on camera — and on Twitter. Last week, as the blind auditions of the series continued on Monday and Tuesday night, Stefani took to Twitter where she called out her boyfriend of about a year and a half for waiting until the last minute to press his button and nab a contestant for his team.

“I’d like to toast @blakeshelton for being the BIGGEST cheater in [The Voice] History!!! Everyone raise your glass & drink to Blake,” she wrote.

A short time later, she added, “‘I’ll toast to Enid, but not to @blakeshelton who tricked us all.”

Around the same time, Blake Shelton shared a tweet of his own, which read, “Better get to sharpening these claws… No more Mr. Nice Blake!.”

The Voice Season 12 airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]