Are Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Headed For An Engagement On ‘The Voice’?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton look like the perfect couple and for months, fans have been wondering if an engagement is looming.

As the couple continues to flirt shamelessly with one another on the currently airing season of The Voice, a report has hit the web that suggests Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton could opt to take the next step on the set of the NBC singing competition.

According to a report by Enstarz on March 19, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were recently seen in an outtake from The Voice, which featured their co-star, Alicia Keys, asking them if they would consider a marriage proposal on the show. As the outlet explained, Keys asked Stefani if it would be weird if Shelton proposed on set, but Stefani seemed to think it was a fantastic idea.

“That would be a dream come true,” Gwen Stefani said.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton began dating one another while filming the ninth season of The Voice in late 2015. At the time, they were both fresh off splits from their former spouses, Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert, and after first forming a tight friendship, their relationship turned romantic.

Ever since the start of Gwen Stefani’s relationship with the country singer, rumors have been swirling in regard to when they will get engaged — and when they will tie the knot. However, when it comes to their future relationship steps, both parties have stayed mum on their plans. That said, their relationship is clearly serious and the couple is often seen spending time with Stefani and Rossdale’s three sons, Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3.

Months ago, a source claimed a Gwen Stefani engagement could happen at any moment.

“They are not engaged yet,” a source close to Gwen Stefani confirmed to People magazine last year. “Everyone is expecting it to happen at some point, though. It seems the timing [for an engagement] just hasn’t been right, but Gwen is very, very happy with Blake. She always acts giddy when she talks about Blake.”

“There are no immediate plans for their future, but it’s a serious relationship,” the source added. “Their relationship is almost too good to be true. They are very much alike and really have a very special relationship. All the things that need to work out for two people to merge lives have worked out.”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been quite busy with their careers in recent months and now, as they both continue to perform shows around the country, they are continuing to film the 12th season of The Voice with their co-stars Alicia Keys and Adam Levine.

Also last year, a Us Weekly source claimed Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton had met with vendors and were “starting to finalize” wedding arrangements.

“Sometimes to be woken up again in life, you need to go through some really bad, hard times,” Gwen Stefani told Glamour magazine for their December 2016 issue. “I feel like I got woken up this year.”

Gwen Stefani continued on, telling the magazine that she never wanted to be a divorcee. “The intention of being married is the vow, right? You want to put everything into it to make it a success,” she explained.

Following months of rumors about her split, which included claims of Rossdale cheating with their former nanny, Gwen Stefani said she was in a “new place,” thanks to Blake Shelton. “He was a friend when I needed a friend,” she admitted. “An unexpected gift.”

Blake Shelton has also been open with her relationship and in August, he expressed his surprise in their romance during an episode of Late Night.

“I thought she must have, like, some vision problems,” he told Seth Meyers. “Maybe she needs help, I don’t know.”

To see more of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, tune into The Voice Season 12, which airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images]