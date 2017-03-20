Kim Kardashian Paris Robbery: Celeb Speaks Up About ‘Prepping’ Herself For Rape

The Kim Kardashian Paris hotel robbery has become quite a life-changing event for the reality TV star and she revealed new details on Sunday’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

On Sunday evening, Kim Kardashian spoke to her sisters about what really happened during the fateful night of October 3, 2016 when she was threatened at gun point by masked assailants posing as police officers at her hotel in Paris, France.

At the time, Kim was restrained with duct tape while armed men scoured her place for anything valuable.

While that was already a horrifying situation for anyone to be in, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared another detail that her sisters and the viewing public never knew: she was almost raped.

“Then [one of the armed men] duct tapes my face, my mouth, to get me to not yell or anything and then he grabs my legs and I wasn’t, I had no clothes on under [my robe] and he pulled me towards him at the front of the bed and I thought, ‘okay, this is the moment. They are going to rape me.'”

According to CNN, the reality star admitted that while she was afraid for her life, she had “mentally prepped” herself should the incident actually occur.

Fortunately, the Kim Kardashian Paris robbery did not turn into a Kim Kardashian rape case as the man holding the celeb’s legs only did so in order to restrain it as he put more duct tape around her.

After dodging the rape bullet, Kim then faced another mortifying thought in her mind: death. At the time, one of the men was going to shoot her point blank.

“Then they had the gun up to me and I just knew that was the moment they are just totally going to shoot me in the head,” she shared, adding her wish that “Kourtney [Kardashian] was going to have a normal life after she sees my dead body on the bed.”

But with a stroke of luck, the Kim Kardashian Paris incident did not have any fatal casualty. The bad news is that the robbers got millions of dollars-worth of her jewelry including a 20-carat diamond ring that is worth approximately $4.5 million.

Prior to the episode, Kim gave her followers a heads up over Instagram, saying that she prefers to share the entire story while being taped in Keeping Up instead of answering interviews for fear of having her “own words could be twisted.”

After the Kim Kardashian Paris incident, the 36-year-old reality TV star laid low from the social media where she and her family have become popular items. Kim admitted that she “learned some valuable lessons & feel so blessed to be safe home w my babies & husband.”

According to Telegraph, Kim pleaded for her life at the time of the Paris robbery as shown in a preview clip of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode this Sunday, March 19.

With the Kim Kardashian Paris robbery becoming the celebrity’s most life-changing event, some of her statements about the consequences of being famous comes to mind.

“People don’t understand the pressure on me to look perfect,” she was said in Keeping Up With the Kardashians as cited by the Daily Mail after she was diagnosed with psoriasis.

She also once admitted to being affected so much by gaining a couple of pounds when she was pregnant, even admitting on Twitter that she cannot stop eating street food as well as being criticized whenever she went out without makeup on.

“Everyone is always watching me, I’m under constant observation, everywhere I go there’s a camera following me, in the gym, when I do the shopping, and if I decide to go out without make-up it makes news throughout the world.”

As for the Paris robbery case, CNN reported that 17 suspects were taken into police custody for questioning while 10 have already been charged.

