‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Devon Asks Mariah On A Date, Hilary Flips

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Devon (Bryton James) will ask Mariah (Camryn Grimes) on a date this week. At first, Mariah thinks that he wants to take her out as a friend, but she quickly realizes, there was more to it. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that when Hilary (Mishael Morgan) hears about their date and she comes unglued. She realizes that at some point, Devon will move on, but isn’t sure she likes the idea of her ex-husband having any type of romantic interest in Mariah.

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggests that when Devon asks Mariah out, she has food only on her mind. It doesn’t even occur to her that he could be interested in her romantically, CBS Soaps In Depth reported.

“She thinks it’s just casual. They’ve gotten along, and they’ve bonded over their difficulties with Hilary,” The Young and the Restless star, Camryn Grimes said.

“Let’s be honest, Mariah really hasn’t had much of a love life, so I don’t think she’d know a date if it hit her in the face.”

The Young and the Restless spoilers report that Devon takes Mariah to the Top Of The Tower to eat, and even pulls out her chair for her. Soap Opera Spy reported that Mariah starts to wonder if this is a [real] date and not just a dinner out with a friend. She realizes that he’s doing these little things to show he cares about her so it must be a real date.

“She is pleasantly surprised when she begins to realize they’re on a date,” Grimes explained.

“It’s not something she expected, but it goes very well.”

After Mariah had realized that she was on a date with Devon, her next worry was how Hilary would react to the news. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Mariah had every reason to worry too because the last time Hilary felt jealous of her, she tried to trip her on live television.

Then there’s a small part of Mariah that would enjoy seeing Hilary irked over a romance with Devon. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Hilary never wanted to divorce Devon in the first place, so she would not handle it well if he chose to move on with Mariah. Even so, Mariah seemed to enjoy her date with Devon and tried to put Hilary out of her mind.

“There is a part of Mariah that will enjoy the fact that it will irk Hilary,” Camryn said.

“Mariah might get some satisfaction there, but it’s important to establish that was never Mariah’s intent. She was pleasantly surprised [to learn she was on a date] and when she sees it bothers Hilary… well, that’s an opportunity that she’s not going to pass up.”

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Mariah and Devon bond over the pain that they both suffered as a result of Hilary. And fans of the show cannot wait to see how it plays out, even if the relationship doesn’t work out in the long run.

“Romance is something that Mariah has been lacking. And it’s not like since she’s come to Genoa City she’s seen a lot of relationships make it, so her fears in that regard have only gotten worse. It will be interesting to see what happened when it’s somebody like Devon, who she knows and is comfortable with.”

The Young and the Restless spoilers aren’t clear about how Hilary will react to the news that Devon took Mariah out on a date, but most Y&R fans are sure it won’t be pretty.

The Young and the Restless fans, will Hilary try to sabotage Devon and Mariah’s relationship? How will she react when she learns of their date?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images]