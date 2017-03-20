Happy Birthday, Ruby Rose!

On March 20, 1986, the world was gifted with a feisty Australian named Ruby Rose Langenheim. Today, Ruby Rose is known for her work as a model, actress, DJ, recording artist, and television presenter. So, in honor of this inked-up bombshell’s birthday, here’s 10 things you should probably know.

She’s the great-granddaughter of Alec Campbell

Alec Campbell is the last surviving Australian Battle of Gallipoli soldier, making Rose directly related to a major piece of Australian history. History bonus, she’s also the goddaughter of famous boxer Lionel Rose.

Extra history bonus, according to Rose, her great-grandmother was a famous German actress named Ellen Bang.

“Had she not remarried, my name would be Ruby Rose Bang. That is very intense,” Rose said in an interview with Us Weekly.

She came out at just 12-years-old

Ruby Rose has been open about her sexuality since she was 12-years-old. And, according to an interview with Sunday Today anchor Willie Geist, Ruby’s mom (Katia Langenheim) said she knew before Ruby officially came out.

“When I told her, she was like, ‘I know,'” Ruby said. “She knew when I was six, apparently, and I was like, really mom? I don’t think I even knew. I didn’t know that was possible, but apparently it is and makes sense.”

So not much has changed..this was me prepping for #PP3 from a young age… except they make me wear a top in the movie. *spoiler ???? A post shared by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on Mar 19, 2017 at 3:58pm PDT

“I knew what I kind of identified as, but the words ‘gay’ or ‘lesbian’ — I didn’t know anyone else that was gay or a lesbian, so I didn’t really know how to word it,” Rose added.

“I was like, ‘I think I should let you know that when I eventually get a boyfriend, that will be a girl.’ And she was just like, ‘I know.”

She was a VJ for MTV Australia

In 2007, Rose became a VJ for MTV Australia, which led to her winning an ASTRA Award for favorite female personality just two years later.

She’s an ambassador for Headspace

Headspace is a digital health platform that provides guided meditation sessions and mindfulness training to those who need it, particularly youth battling mental health problems.

Maybelline Australia boosted her into stardom

Rose reportedly got her start in the limelight in 2002 when she joined the Australian magazine Girlfriend’s model search. She then became the face of Maybelline in Australia.

She’s taken

Rose is currently dating Jess Origliasso.

We have made some pretty bad decisions in our lives… mostly fashion related but one decision we have never regretted is loving each other.. happy Valentine's Day my @jessicaveronica A post shared by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on Feb 14, 2017 at 9:06am PST

OITNB was her first American television series appearance

In 2015, Ruby Rose joined the Orange is the New Black cast for Season 3 as the new inmate Stella Carlin.

She’s been in more than one (pretty big) fashion campaign

Rose has appeared in Marie Claire, Vogue, and Nylon.

In 2016, Rose was cast as the new face of Denim & Supply Ralph Lauren’s spring collection.

“I love the fact that [Denim & Supply] is using Instagram to create these mini films, these little 15-second cinematics, because I definitely get a lot of the information, my inspiration and style inspiration from social media platforms, and on Instagram especially,” Rose told PeopleStyle.

She has a dog and a cat

Named Ru and Cricket.

She has around 30 tattoos

In an interview with Inkedmag, Rose said that she’s lost count of how many tatts she has, but she estimated that she had around 30.

“I don’t actually know how many I have. If you counted them individually it would be, like, 30 or something, but some of them are grouped together as one piece,” she said.

“As for my first one, I lived in Germany when I was 16, and I came back home with a tongue ring. My mom was like, ‘Get that filthy thing out of your mouth.’ She said if I got rid of the piercing I could get a tattoo.”

[Featured Image by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images]