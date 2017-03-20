Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Adopting? Couple Wants A Daughter [Rumor]

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have become one of Hollywood’s most popular couple since the two The Voice judges went public with their relationship.

But with fame comes numerous controversies which go back and forth with matters of marriage and having children. While fans wish that most of these rumors are true, it is actually quite the opposite.

Some of these according to Romper have become irritating to say the least but as most celebrity couples go, Gwen and Blake remain mum about their relationship. Still, speculations can’t be helped as the outlet ponders on whether or not the couple wants to have children to further make their relationship more colorful.

Many unfounded Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton rumors claim that the songstress was pregnant with the country singer’s child but all of it remains unconfirmed. But amid these controversies, Blake admitted to wanting to have kids of his own even when he was still married to Miranda Lambert.

In fact, a report from Us Weekly revealed that that may be one of the reasons why the popular country singers who became a couple more than a decade ago decided to split up.

According to the outlet, Blake was “dying to have kids” whereas Miranda wishes to put it off a bit longer, saying that she “don’t want to have children and raise them on a plane or a bus.”

Though it might not be the only reason, having children was one of the main drivers why Miranda and Blake decided to file for a divorce.

Because of this, people were led to speculate that Blake’s new relationship might be heading the same direction if he doesn’t get a child soon. In fact, rumors emerged early in March claiming that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are adopting a daughter.

Unfortunately, these were debunked by Gossip Cop. According to the outlet, the rumor claimed that Gwen made a “secret call with an adoption agency,” asking to adopt a baby girl. Gwen has three sons from her previous marriage with Gavin Rossdale.

Happy b day little Leo #3 A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Nov 6, 2016 at 1:53pm PST

The rumor which was first published in In Touch Weekly claims that Gwen wants the matter to be “really private” and continued to report that she hasn’t even told her beau about it.

Of course, that’s where matters turn questionable. Because of this, Gossip Cop asked Gwen’s rep about the matter and was told that it was “100 percent untrue.”

Now, another outlet claims that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are postponing their wedlock because they are trying to get her pregnant first. Citing a supposed “trusty source,” Celebrity Insider claims that the Voice coaches are “trying to have a baby first.”

“That’s their main focus right now. She’s determined to have another baby and carry it herself, even though Blake has said it doesn’t matter if they adopt or get a surrogate.”

Citing other “reports,” the outlet went on to reveal that the 47-year-old mother of three attempted to have Blake’s child via in vitro fertilization but to no avail. Now, she reportedly is seeking to get pregnant “the natural way.”

Even as this report emerged, speculations are running wild especially after Gwen shared a photo of herself with Ellen DeGeneres where she appeared to have a baby bump.

@theellenshow @nickelodeon #loveher #luckytoknowher #winner gx #kidschoiceawards2017 gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Mar 11, 2017 at 7:37pm PST

Moreover, the report also mentioned the adoption rumor and claimed that their “trusty source” confirmed that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton really want a daughter before the year ends and are open to adoption to achieve it.

“It might be a baby or it might be a toddler but no matter what, they want to have a little girl in their arms by the end of 2017.”

What did you think of this report about Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton? Sound off your thoughts in the comments section below.

