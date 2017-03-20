Song Joong-ki Pays Tribute To Song Hye-kyo During PD Awards Acceptance Speech

South Korean actor Song Joong-ki was all praises for his beautiful co-star Song Hye-kyo, who played his love interest in the K-drama Descendants of the Sun.

Song Joong-ki, who won the award for his performance as Captain Yoo Shi-jin in Descendants of the Sun, was recognized in Seoul during the 29th Korea Producer Awards gala that took place on March 17.

The Korea Producer Awards are an initiative of Korean Producers & Directors’ Association, and winners were selected by producers through a system of votes.

During the acceptance speech, Song Joong-ki thanked Kim Eun-sook and Kim Won-seok, the writers of Descendants of the Sun. He also thanked the producers for creating such an awe-inspiring drama.

Like always, Song Joong-ki paid tribute to Song Hye-kyo during the acceptance speech.

He said, “In Korea, actors always steal the spotlight—compared to the actresses. To me, this drama was a big project, as it marked my comeback to the entertainment scene after spending two years in the military. I want to share this glory with my co-star Song Hye-kyo who shared the burden and constantly reassured me and gave me the confidence by being there for me.”

It’s been almost a year since the curtains came down on K-drama Descendants of the Sun. However, neither the fans nor the cast of this Korean mini series have gotten over the fact that the show has come to a close.

Song Hye-kyo, in a recent interview, said, “For me, 2016 was a year that began and finished with Descendants of the Sun. People usually forget about a drama six months after it finished airing. However, in the case of DOTS, it is different.I’m thankful that people remembered it for such a long time.”

The restaurant that #SongSongCouple and DOTS team celebrated is same restaurant that Ki and Kyo went after BAA with UAA Squad last year! pic.twitter.com/sI8jsi8Tnb — Big Boss 송중기 (@kangmarushi) March 19, 2017

Originally, the drama was missing the romance bit. The script was later beefed up to include adorable love scenes which enthralled the audience. And it was this initiative that created the most ideal on-screen couple in Descendants of the Sun.

In an earlier interview, co-writer of Descendants of the Sun, Kim Won-seok, admitted that there were some parts he could have fine-tuned.

“I think there were many parts lacking in the script despite the time to make the quality show through pre-production. I think I could have paid more attention to the script such as emotional lines of the characters,” Kim said, stressing that he could have listened to feedback from the viewers.

Another reason for the success of Descendants of the Sun is the growth of smartphones and social media sites. Several episodes were watched online by viewers who did not speak or understand Korean.

Descendants of the Sun, starring Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo, is now a household name in Asia. Even in countries like the US and Canada, which has a huge southeast Asian population, the drama as well as the actors gained immense popularity.

While the chemistry on screen between Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo was captivating, fans of Descendants of the Sun have taken their relationship off screen and often played the guessing game of whether or not Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo are a couple in real life.

Currently, Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo have been busy with their new projects. Song Joong-ki has already completed filming Battleship Island. He is currently doing photo shoots and commercials for Domino’s and TOP TEN.

Song Hye-kyo, on the other hand, hasn’t made her next project official. However, according to a report by Inquisitr, she will soon be signing up for another K-drama.

Although the actress did not reveal whether her next project would be a movie or a K-drama, the actress did hint that she wants to do some meaningful roles.

Fans are hoping to Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo together in another project.

[Featured Image by Ahn Young-joon/AP Images]