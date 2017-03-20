Jaime Pressly Gets Hit Right After Kendall Jenner Was Burglarized

Jaime Pressly reports that her own Sherman Oaks home was recently burglarized, suggesting another related incident in the area may not have been as isolated as it had once seemed. News that Kendall Jenner’s Hollywood Hills home had been burglarized inspired theories of conspiracies throughout the online community and, while plots linking the theft to the robbery of her half-sister, Kim Kardashian, may be tenuous, news that Jaime Pressly was also burglarized suggests that scenarios of a Hollywood theft ring may be much more credible. The proximity of the Jenner and Pressly burglaries in both timing and location suggests something more than mere coincidence or bad luck.

Jaime Pressly Is The Latest Burglary Victim, But Probably Not The Last

According to People, Jaime phoned the police to report a break-in just a few days after Kendall Jenner’s home was burglarized and, like Jenner’s case, Pressly told police that the thieves targeted her jewelry. Ms. Pressly, best known for her television roles in My Name is Earl and Mom, also reported the theft of her laptop computer.

“There was a burglary and legal actions are being taken,” said a rep for Jaime Pressly in a statement.

“Jaime and her family were not at home during the incident.”

Although Sherman Oaks police wouldn’t confirm that Pressly specifically had been burglarized, they did confirm a break-in and theft at the 14900 block of Greenleaf Street. The value of the stolen items is still undetermined at this time.

The police report suggests that Jamie’s home was entered through a side window, which was forced open, suggesting that, unlike the incident at Kendall’s home, Pressly’s theft was not the result of an inside job.

Yasiel Puig, Derek Fischer, Alanis Morissette, and Cesar Milan are among the other celebrities to have had their Hollywood homes burglarized.

At this time, there are no suspects in relation to the break-in at Jaime Pressly’s home.

Kendall Jenner Cleans House, Following “Inside Job” Robbery

A burglary is a frightening thing to discover and, as Kendall Jenner is learning, it causes one to re-evaluate the people in the victim’s life. Us Weekly reports that, while Jenner may not be casting suspicion or blame without cause, she is taking steps to rid herself of staff who she feels were performing inadequately. Specifically, Kendall recently let go of her head of security, who failed her at a crucial moment.

As has been previously been reported, Ms. Jenner had thrown a small party at her Hollywood Hills home on the night of the burglary. The security officer in question had been stationed outside to verify the identity of the guests, but TMZ reports that the guard let an uninvited guest slip by to gain access to Jenner’s home. The ensuing burglary resulted in the theft of $200,000 worth of jewelry, including a Rolex watch and a Cartier timepiece.

The security officer had not been employed by Kendall for long prior to his dismissal. Ms. Jenner hired him only after a stalking incident, which occurred earlier in 2016 when an obsessed fan gained entry to her property and frightened the supermodel.

“The decision wasn’t personal, but rather a complete overhauling of security after the incident,” said a source close to Kendall Jenner.

While the break-ins at the Jenner and Pressly homes could still be isolated incidents, further similar crimes may lend even more support to the idea that the same person, or group of persons, is responsible for these burglaries throughout the greater Los Angeles area. As time goes on and police investigations continue, evidence may lead to either confirm or dismiss the theory that Jaime and Kendall are just two victims in a larger theft ring.

[Featured Image by Angela Weiss/Getty Images]