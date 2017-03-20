14-Year-Old Maryland Freshman Raped At School By Two New Immigrant Students

A 14-year-old Maryland girl claims she was brutally raped on school property by two students who had recently immigrated to the United States from El Salvador and Guatemala. One of the students was declared an illegal immigrant while the second student’s immigration status was withheld as he was still a minor. The two immigrant students had only been in the United States a few months before allegedly raping the girl at Rockville High School.

The Washington Post reports that a 14-year-old girl in the ninth grade at Rockville High was allegedly lured into a bathroom by two new students in her grade. However, these were not just any students. The two male students were aged 18 and 17 despite being in the ninth grade class and had only been in the United States for a few months. It is unclear by the students were allowed in the ninth grade with such an age difference, but it was revealed by the school that they had been placed as freshmen.

According to the girl’s account, she was walking in the hallway when 17-year-old Jose Montano approached her and asked her to have sex with him. The girl claims she declined but that Montano persisted. After rejecting the student, the girl says that Montano and his 18-year-old friend Henry Sanchez pushed her into a nearby boy’s restroom.

JUST IN: The court documents in the alleged Rockville High School midday rape describe a terribly gruesome, violent, unconscionable attack. pic.twitter.com/5RcUD5wZ9M — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) March 17, 2017

Once inside the bathroom, the girl says that the two teens used physical force to put her into a stall where the pair allegedly raped her. The court records detail the incredibly gruesome rape with the girl revealing that each boy took turns holding her down as the other raped her. Once she was finally freed, the girl went to school officials and informed them about the assault and rape and the police were called.

The Special Victims Division arrested Montano and Sanchez on campus that same day on charges of first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sexual offense. According to the Daily Mail, Montano is being charged as an adult but further information on Sanchez is not known. Additionally, Montano is being treated as a pending “alien removal” case as officials say he entered the US illegally from Guatemala seven months ago. The immigration status of Sanchez was not revealed as he is a minor, but it was noted he was from El Salvador and had only arrived in the US eight months ago.

Here is a full write up on the immigration status of both Rockville High School students accused of raping a 14yo girl in a bathroom stall. pic.twitter.com/ZNymAZmOBR — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) March 18, 2017

Local news station WUSA9 reports that the Rockville High School sent a letter home to all parents regarding the “serious incident” that happened on campus on March 16, 2017. Gboyinde Onijala, a spokeswoman for the Montgomery County Public Schools, penned the letter.

“I am writing to inform you about a serious incident that occurred at our school yesterday, March 16, 2017, and share with you how it is being addressed. It was reported to administration that a student was sexually assaulted by two students in a restroom. We immediately contacted the Montgomery County Police Department. The police conducted an investigation and subsequently executed arrests on school property of the alleged assailants. I am unable to share further details at this time as this is an ongoing police investigation.”

Though the school said they could not comment further on the investigation and did not address why the 17 and 18-year-old students were in the freshman class, they did note that the school is dedicated to offering a safe and secure environment for students to learn. As part of their efforts, the school claims that staff will continue to monitor the school and that any student who is a victim of assault, or sees anything unusual, should immediately inform staff.

Here's what @ICEgov told @ABC7News about 18yo Rockville High School freshman/rape suspect Henry Sanchez-Milian, "a citizen of Guatemala." pic.twitter.com/x30gZI3iiO — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) March 18, 2017

No further comment has been made by law enforcement regarding on the fate of either Montano or Sanchez or whether they will be deported following prosecution for the sexual assault and rape charges.

