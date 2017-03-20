Henry Cavill Joins ‘Mission: Impossible 6’: Will ‘Superman’ Play A Villain?

Actor Henry Cavill is reportedly heading to the Mission: Impossible franchise!

The Man of Steel and Batman v Superman star seems to be transitioning to the big-screen in yet another blockbuster franchise. Variety reports that the 33-year-old British actor is lined up to star alongside Tom Cruise, the No. 1 leading man of the Mission: Impossible movie franchise.

Perhaps the story of how Henry Cavill got a role in Mission: Impossible 6 is even more interesting than the fact that he is in the movie!

Earlier this week, the film’s director Christopher McQuarrie reached out to the Batman v Superman star through his own official Instagram page. The conversation between McQuarrie and Cavill was publicly featured on Chris’ page. As part of the caption of a photograph featuring the Jack Reacher director, McQuarrie decided to extend an invitation to Henry Cavill to join the cast.

“Say, [Henry Cavill.] Had a thought. Curious if you’re interested in a role in the 6th installment of Mission: Impossible. No pressure.”

The “No Pressure” line was a little ironic, considering the fact that McQuarrie more than likely knew the post would go far beyond his relatively limited Instagram fan base of more than 3,100 followers. Keep in mind that Henry Cavill, who has 2.9 million followers, reposted the same photo and conversation on his own page. Sharing the same photo of Christopher McQuarrie, who also directed the previous Rogue Nation installment of the highly-successful franchise, Henry Cavill put his own spin on the caption by explaining exactly why he was excited about the role.

“I like a good challenge. Like hanging from a moving plane…or balancing from a cliff by my fingertips…or scaling a skyscraper. I guess I’ll just have to get my practice in and join the fun for the next Mission Impossible. Thanks for the invite, [Christopher McQuarrie.]”

In addition to that exposure, the conversation has been advertised through a number of different media outlets and social media posts.

Now that it is confirmed that Henry Cavill is involved in Mission: Impossible 6, the only question that remains is: “Will he play a good guy or a villain?”

Some fans and critics may try to dissect the way that Henry Cavill responded within his own Instagram post. Instead of highlighting the villainous acts that the numerous bad guys have taken against Ethan Hunt (played by Tom Cruise), Cavill focused on quite a few of the scene-stealing stunts that were performed by the leading good guy and highly-skilled IMF agent:

“Hanging from a moving plane” – Mission: Impossible 5(“Rogue Nation”)

“Balancing from a cliff by my fingertips” – Mission: Impossible 2(“M:I2”)

“Scaling a skyscraper” – Mission: Impossible 4(“Ghost Protocol”)

Is this a “secret message” leading us to believe that Henry Cavill will be joining the IMF team for the next installment? Keep in mind that the slate of good guys is already pretty full – especially since Jeremy Renner, Simon Pegg, and Rogue Nation star Rebecca Ferguson are all expected to reprise their roles in the sixth installment of the franchise.

Perhaps fans and critics will just have to let that question roll around in their brains at least a little longer, because it’s not self-destructing anytime soon. According to IMDB, Mission: Impossible 6 is currently scheduled to fly into theaters on July 27, 2018.

