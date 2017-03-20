Adele Channeled Her Inner Beyonce On Stage

It’s no secret that Adele is one of Beyonce’s biggest supporters. Recently, however, Adele took her devotion of Queen Bee one step further by channeling her on stage during her concert. During one of her shows in Melbourne at Etihad Stadium, Adele stood in front of a fan and let her inner diva out, as she whipped her hair for the crowd. The impromptu dance prompted cheers and applause from the audience, who probably weren’t used to seeing Adele move like that.

While Adele didn’t mention Beyonce by name, it’s evident she was channeling Beyonce in her moves. Beyonce is known for putting on high-energy shows, and utilizing powerful fans to achieve her desired effect on stage. After the funny moment was over, in true Adele fashion, she made a joke about needing medical services.

// just being beyoncé [ A D E L E ] @etihadstadiumau #adele #adele25 #adeletour #adele25tour #adelemelbourne #vip #goldencircle #goldencirclevip #medicmedic A post shared by E M M A | G R I F F I N (@eg_griffin) on Mar 18, 2017 at 6:33am PDT

This isn’t the first time that Adele has aligned herself with Beyonce. The talented singer/songwriter made headlines at this year’s Grammy Awards when she dedicated chunks of her acceptance speeches to praising Beyonce. The first time that Adele mentioned Beyonce that night was when she won the Grammy for Record of the Year.

Near the end of her acceptance speech, Adele praised Beyonce for inspiring her, and joked that she wanted Beyonce, who’s currently pregnant with twins, to be “her mommy.”

“My dream and my idol is Queen Bey and I adore you and you move my soul every single day and you have done for nearly 17 years,” she said. “I adore you and I want you to be my mummy.”

Atlanta, GA / Philips Arena / Oct 28 A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Oct 29, 2016 at 3:11pm PDT

The second gush session, which was way more polarizing, came when Adele’s album, 25 won the Grammy for Album of the year, over Beyonce’s Lemonade. Adele started her speech by speaking about own her personal struggles with motherhood, then stated that she couldn’t accept the award because she felt that Beyonce was more deserving.

Adelaide, SA / Adelaide Oval / Mar 13 A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Mar 17, 2017 at 9:49pm PDT

I can’t possibly accept this award. And I’m very humbled and I’m very grateful and gracious. But my artist of my life is Beyoncé. And this album to me, the “Lemonade” album, is just so monumental. Beyoncé, it’s so monumental. And so well thought out, and so beautiful and soul-baring and we all got to see another side to you that you don’t always let us see. And we appreciate that. And all us artists here adore you. You are our light.And the way that you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel, is empowering. And you make them stand up for themselves. And I love you. I always have and I always will.

Beyonce was visibly moved by Adele’s kind words. She stood in the crowd, in tears, mouthing “I love you” to Adele, as she heaped on the praise. Not everyone was pleased with Adele’s show of admiration for Beyonce, however. In that aftermath of her speech, Adele received criticism from people who felt that she was pitying Beyonce. Alternatively, some people felt that Adele shouldn’t have apologized for fairly winning her awards.

That said, Adele obviously doesn’t feel that way, or she wouldn’t have made a point to honor Beyonce twice in one night.

