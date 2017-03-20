‘Sons of Anarchy’ Spinoff ‘Mayans MC’ Casts Gemma Teller Role

Sons of Anarchy has endured long past its own demise on FX, now pushing out the spinoff series Mayans MC and casting roles that counter specific characters from the original SOA series that is now defunct on the cable network.

It is safe to assume that when Sons of Anarchy went off the air on FX, it was still on top and the dedicated fan base that watched the show every week for seven seasons had a tear in their eye as the chapter closed on the main character, Jax Teller. But in the world of outlaw motorcycle clubs, there are potentially hundreds of Jax Teller’s out there and many of them have a story to be told.

Thus enters the fictional world of the Mayans MC, which is an outlaw group that was prominently featured on Sons of Anarchy through the entire run on FX. The Mayans were perhaps the strongest supporting characters on the show, having their hands in nearly all of SAMCRO’s business.

So now that we know who will play that lead role of a young Mayan MC on the show that is opposite of the role played by Charlie Hunnam, we are also getting some new information fed down the pipe, according to Deadline. On top of James Olmos being cast to play the patriarch of the Mayans MC family, we now know that Jacqueline Obradors (NYPD Blue) has been cast in a role that is similar to the character of Gemma Teller.

Jacqueline Obradors will play the mother of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, Marisol Reyes, and the matriarch of the Mayans MC, much like Gemma Teller was on Sons of Anarchy. Olmos also seems to be filling the role of Clay Morrow, Jax Teller’s ominous stepfather and the murderous leader of the Sons of Anarchy, in the beginning.

For those who have not kept up on the progress of Mayans MC, the spinoff series is going to take place in the same universe as Sons of Anarchy, but it will have distinct differences that solely focus on the Mayans MC outlaw group. The timeline for this show takes place after the events of the last Sons of Anarchy episode that left Jax Teller dead after committing suicide by riding into a big truck and dying on the road as a wanted outlaw.

Mayans MC focuses on Ezekiel Reyes and his rise through the Mayans club to have a larger than life influence on the charter. The Mayans MC is located on the California and Mexico border, thus giving them ample opportunity to use gun and drug smuggling as their main source of income, just like the Sons of Anarchy did.

The Mayans MC spinoff series also seems to be using the same playlist that Sons used moving forward with the project. Marisol Reyes will be a woman of God who wears a rosary, but she is not immune to the vigilante justice that will take place on the show. That kind of action can come in many forms as original fans of the show already know.

It is also unclear at this time just how much the old characters from the Sons of Anarchy show will be featured on Mayans MC. Although it is hard to say for certain, fans can likely expect to see some of the surviving characters interacting with the new characters on Mayans MC.

One thing that is for sure is that the Mayans were heavily featured on Sons of Anarchy and that could give them multiple series arcs for the show if they were to somehow fit them in.

