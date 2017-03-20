Lamar Odom Spotted Having Lunch With Khloe Kardashian Look Alike

Lamar Odom has found a new way to stay in the headlines as he gets close with a Khloe Kardashian look alike. The former NBA player was once again spotted in public with the curvy blonde as the two grabbed lunch together.

Elite Daily reported on the outing as Lamar was spotted hugging the woman, who has been called his assistant, as they enjoyed lunch in Beverly Hills.

“So, Lamar Odom went out to lunch with his assistant, who just so happens to look like his ex, Khloé Kardashian.”

The site went on to call the situation “uncomfortable” as Lamar has also been quoted as saying he wants the 32-year-old Kardashian back.

“Let’s all take a second to cringe together at how sad and uncomfortable this is, OK?”

The lunch date comes a week after Odom was first photographed with the mystery woman as fans took notice of the similarities between her and Khloe.

“Last week, the 37-year-old former NBA champion was seen walking around Beverly Hills with a blonde woman, who, uh, looks an awful lot like a certain Kardashian sister.”

The lunch date comes after Lamar attended the Kids Choice Awards with his two children, at which he said he’s “doing great.” People magazine quoted Odom as he discussed what life is like post-rehab and since his divorce from Khloe was made final.

“I’m doing great. Just chilling, relaxing, just here with my kids.”

The magazine also reported Odom ran into Rob Kardashian’s ex Blac Chyna at the awards, but the two did not interact as they passed one another on the red carpet.

“Odom wasn’t the only star with Kardashian ties at the event. The father of three ran into Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian’s ex-fiancè, and Chyna’s young son King Cairo. The two passed each other on the carpet but did not interact.”

This news doesn’t come as a surprise as Lamar was recently quoted saying he wants Khloe back despite her being in a relationship with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson. Entertainment Tonight covered Lamar’s confession that he wants his wife back as he interviewed with The Doctors.

“Honestly, I want my wife back.”

Odom continued to discuss his relationship with Khloe as he said he just wants to repay her for her support.

“When you’re doing drugs, you become distant to everything. Even your feelings, you become numb to everything. Just to reinstate what we had as a family, it was important to me. Khloé is important to me. She’s been through all this with me. She stood by my side. I just want to repay her.”

However, these statements and the fact Lamar is now hanging out with a Khloe look alike have led fans to wonder if he is trying to replicate the relationship with a new woman, according to US Weekly.

“Odom’s assistant has long blonde hair reminiscent of his reality star ex’s. In one photo, the pair hugged tightly, leading onlookers to wonder whether there might be a romance between the two.”

But his rep has insisted it’s strictly business between the two, despite them once again being spotted getting close in public.

“But his rep confirms to Us Weekly that the woman in question is a personal assistant, not a romantic interest.”

While Khloe has been quoted as saying things are going great between her and Tristan, only time will tell if she and Odom are meant to rekindle the romance they once shared.

Do you think Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian will get back together in the future?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]