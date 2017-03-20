Samsung Galaxy S8: 5 Features That Justify Its Extremely High Price

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is still a few days away from its official launch, but leaks and rumors about the device have discovered pretty much everything there is to know about the upcoming flagship. While the Galaxy S8 would most likely be a formidable device, rumors are high that the next flagship smartphone would be priced higher than its predecessors. With this in mind, here are five notable features of the Galaxy S8 that Samsung would utilize to justify the upcoming device’s high price.

Stunning Design

The Galaxy S8 is the first of Samsung’s flagship devices that would sport a stunning new frame. Rumors and leaks about the upcoming flagship have confirmed that the Galaxy S8 would feature an all-glass front that is absent of any buttons, capacitive or otherwise. A tall screen with Samsung’s trademark dual edges and a metal-and-glass construction rounds up the Galaxy S8’s design. Considering that it would be the first of its kind, there is a good chance that Samsung would utilize the Galaxy S8’s new design as a way to justify its high price.

#galaxys8 It gives the black trim a liquid allure that's gorgeous! pic.twitter.com/052NTL04pv — KK Sneak Leaks (@kksneakleaks) March 18, 2017

Bixby Assistant

One of the most competitive areas in the smartphone market is in the field of A.I.-driven voice assistants. Apple has Siri, Google has the Assistant, Microsoft has Cortana, Amazon has Alexa, and now, Samsung is set to debut Bixby, the South Korean tech giant’s latest foray into the A.I. voice assistant market. Bixby is rumored to be one of the most advanced assistants in the market, with several smart features that go far beyond the capabilities of its rivals, according to a TechRadar report. With Bixby, Samsung would be able to give consumers yet another reason why the Galaxy S8 would be a reasonable investment.

3.5mm Headphone Jack/microSD Card Slot

Apple, Samsung’s chief rival, has blazed the trail towards smartphone minimalism, removing even the most basic of ports such as the 3.5mm headphone jack from its current flagships, the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Considering that Samsung appears to be going directly for Apple’s target demographic, the Asian tech giant is widely speculated to feature legacy ports such as the 3.5mm headphone jack and a microSD card slot in the Galaxy S8. Doing so makes the device both practical and innovative at the same time.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

The smartphone market is pretty much a game of which tech firm could put more power in its flagship devices. In this respect, Samsung is set to dominate the first few months of 2017, as the South Korean tech giant is rumored to have gained a monopoly over the first batch of Qualcomm’s current flagship SoCs. This would make the Samsung Galaxy S8 into one of the most powerful smartphones on the market, far beyond its rivals such as the LG G6 and the Huawei P10.

Facial Recognition For Payments

One especially interesting feature, outlined in a Bloomberg report, stated that the Galaxy S8 would have a unique facial recognition sensor which would allow users of the device to make mobile payments using the smartphone’s cameras. This is a significant step above what Android Pay and Apple Pay currently has to offer, and thus, it could be a feature that Samsung can utilize as one of the key reasons behind the Galaxy S8’s premium price.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is expected to be launched this coming March 29, with Samsung announcing the device at its Unpacked event. The Galaxy S8 is speculated to be made available in various regions starting April 21, with pre-orders set to open around April 7 or April 10.

[Featured Image by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images]