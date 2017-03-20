Johnny Depp Never Won An Oscar So What Does That Say About Depp And The Oscars?

Though Johnny Depp never actually won an Oscar, he has been nominated a few times. The Academy Awards have proven elusive for Depp, who has won at the Golden Globes, and the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards according to Clipd. Johnny is also a frequent favorite of The People’s Choice Awards.

Johnny Depp was nominated for an Oscar or Academy Award for his performance in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Johnny was also nominated for Finding Neverland, and the first Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of The Black Pearl according to Vanity Fair.

The Oscars or Academy Awards as they are also called are usually coveted and have been considered the ultimate motion picture award for nearly 90 years. The films chosen will use their Academy Awards extensively in promotions for the film. Even movies nominated for Oscars use the Academy Awards to promote their films as “Academy Award nominees.”

Johnny Depp, however, has no interest in obtaining the Academy Award or Oscar, at least that’s what he said to the BBC in 2015. Vanity Fair has the quote.

“I don’t want to win one of those things ever, you know. I don’t want to have to talk. The idea of winning means that you’re in competition with someone and I’m not in competition with anybody.”

Johnny Depp has thus far avoided the glitz and glamor of Oscar’s night, but he has made awards speeches. Especially touching was his recent acceptance for the people’s choice awards. Though some called it awkward, it seemed very heartfelt.

“I came here for one reason tonight and one reason only — I love you too, kid, thanks. I came here for you, the people who through whatever good times or bad, you know, have stood by me, trusted me.”

Johnny Depp continued speaking warmly to all his fans. Johnny was obviously emotional.

“Thank you. You very, very graciously invited me here once again tonight. So I appreciate that very much. You have no idea how much I appreciate it.”

Unlike The Oscars or Academy Awards, The People’s Choice awards come from a vote of ordinary people. The Academy Award winners, by contrast, are selected by 6000 voting members who are film experts according to The Economist.

Johnny Depp’s performances are unlike any other actor. Johnny Depp is unique in many ways, but he alone controls his performance. Johnny is quoted in Vanity Fair from an old interview with the BBC.

“I just stick to my guns and do what I want to do. Sometimes people don’t like it but that’s alright.”

The Oscars are a time-honored tradition, with a tremendous history. Still, recently there have been complaints about an absence of diversity among voting members and the fact that members are allowed to vote for films they haven’t even seen explains The Economist. The Oscar’s voting membership is According to The Economist 94 percent white, and 77 percent male.

Johnny Depp performs to satisfy his own standards. Depp has been a tremendous box office draw throughout most of his career. Even so, Depp has little or no professional training since he dropped out high school to pursue a career in rock music.

People love Johnny Depp’s acting, his larger than life characters, and his amazing costumes, but perhaps the Academy Awards have different standards. Johnny Depp says he is quite content without an Oscar.

Johnny Depp has his own style and cares little about Oscars or The Academy Awards, but he expressed appreciation for The People’s Choice Awards.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]