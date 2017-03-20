Katie Holmes Gushes Over Her ‘Mini Me’ As Suri Cruise Visits The Set

Katie Holmes has kept a close eye on Suri Cruise throughout her childhood, keeping her away from the Hollywood film industry and from the prying lenses of paparazzi, which only proves that Katie has always put Suri’s interests first. Now, as the young Ms Cruise nears her eleventh birthday, Holmes has started to give her daughter a better understanding of what she does at work, bringing the 10-year-old to visit sets and allowing her to know some of the people with whom Katie works. As Holmes opens up about bringing Suri out publicly more often, the media has become enthralled by just how much Suri looks like a young Katie, a comparison that has not escaped Holmes herself.

Katie Holmes Gushes Over Suri Cruise On The Set Of The Kennedys: After Camelot

I had so much fun at the #tao and #beautyandessex opening #Hollywood dress by @isabelmarant ????????????????shoes by @tamaramellon A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Mar 17, 2017 at 6:59am PDT

Family is a theme fully explored in The Kennedys: After Camelot, but, as UPI reports, that motif is visited behind the scenes as well as in the screenplay with Katie Holmes, who plays Jackie Kennedy, bringing her own family to work on the set. Katie shares that her daughter, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise, loves coming to work with her mother and always has a happy time on the various film sets.

“She enjoys it and she’s very creative herself, so she gets it and she understands what we’re going for,” says Holmes. “She’s a great partner.”

If it sounds like Suri Cruise is an unofficial member of the production team, that’s because she is. In fact, Katie made a director’s chair for her daughter to sit in, while visiting The Kennedys set. The After Camelot director, Jon Cassar, was only to happy to share the title with Holmes’ 10-year-old daughter.

Kristin Booth, who co-directs The Kennedys: After Camelot, says the cast and crew is only to happy to receive Suri Cruise as a visitor, offering her opportunities to have her hair and make up done by the professionals on staff and making every visit special. This only makes Katie feel that much better, because, as she points out, Suri is her reason for succeeding as well as she has in her career.

“She gets a special thanks for everything, [for] every job I do, because she makes every day great and awesome and better,” Ms. Holmes gushed. “I know myself better because of her.”

Katie Holmes Shares New Pictures Of Suri Cruise And Fans Are Wild For The Mother/Daughter Likeness

Love these sweethearts who inspire me with all of their accomplishments and beautiful hearts and for bringing so much light to all of our lives! ???????????? #lalaland #losangeles #family #love #ontopoftheworld #followyourdreams A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Mar 19, 2017 at 8:01am PDT

People reports that a recent get-together with her nephews provided a new opportunity for Katie Holmes to share some pictures of Suri Cruise, which is something fans rarely get to see. Publicly shared images of Katie’s daughter may now become more common, as Suri gets into her teens, but, for now, Holmes’ massive fanbase will have to be content with these few photos from special family moments.

In one picture, Suri is sitting on one of her cousin’s shoulders, while she poses with him and another cousin in a view overlooking the lights of Los Angeles. While the image offers a spectacular view, it’s Suri’s likeness, the spitting image of a youthful Katie Holmes, that draws the most attention.

“Love these sweethearts who inspire me with all of their accomplishments and beautiful hearts and for bringing so much light to all of our lives!” Ms. Holmes captioned the photograph.

???????????????????????????????????????????? A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Feb 6, 2017 at 10:03pm PST

Katie and Suri have been spending some quality time with Holmes’ nephews in recent weeks with The Kennedys: After Camelot actress sharing more photos of them enjoying family outings to a beach side carnival.

Holmes kept her captions brief, only taking the time to add hashtags to the images with the words family, blessed, and love.

The Kennedys: After Camelot premieres on April 2 on Reelz.

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]