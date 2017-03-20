Kylie Jenner Noticeably Missing From Snapchat Amid Tyga Breakup Rumors

Kylie Jenner is known for her love of social media, but the 19-year-old has been noticeably missing from Snapchat and Instagram amid reports she and rapper boyfriend Tyga have parted ways.

The Kardashian family celebrated Rob’s birthday on Friday, and while sisters Kourtney and Khloe shared several Snapchat posts, Kylie seemed to be taking a break from the platform. In fact, Kylie has been posting very few Snapchat videos and photos over the past week.

Jenner recently launched a new collection of lip kits on her Kylie Cosmetics site, but did very little to hype up the release on social media. Kylie usually does a countdown on Snapchat to promote new product launches, but not this time.

She simply shared a pre-recorded video of the new lip kits as she announced to her followers they were now available. Kylie also posted the video to her Instagram account, which she has been limiting posts to as well.

However, Kylie did post a trio of photos showcasing her curves in a highlighter-colored outfit this week. While she is sharing a few photos, the amount has noticeably decreased as has Tyga’s appearances in her posts.

The 27-year-old rapper has not appeared in any of Kylie’s Snapchat or Instagram posts since news of their rumored breakup went public. The youngest KarJenner also has not appeared in Tyga’s social media posts, either. In fact, even his son King Cairo is missing from Kylie’s posts as rumors stating she isn’t allowed to babysit anymore make headlines.

Hollywood Life reported on Blac Chyna forbidding Jenner from watching her son as the custody battle with Rob Kardashian plays out.

“Kylie loves Chyna but has drawn a line in the sand and vowed to support Rob Kardashian, 29, in a potential custody war with Chyna over Dream Kardashian. As a result, Chyna is pulling the plug on Kylie’s relationship with King.”

The site also reported Kylie is furious with Tyga for supporting Chyna in the custody battle, which may have had a part in their reported split. Sources have stated Jenner is taking Rob’s side in the matter and was not happy to learn Tyga was fully supporting his ex Blac Chyna.

“Kylie’s loyal to the bone and her family comes first above anyone, including Tyga. She’s mad at Tyga for being overly supportive of Chyna in her disaster of a relationship with Rob.”

Sources also reported Kylie believes her (ex) boyfriend should be more supportive of the family after everything they’ve done for him.

“She thinks Tyga should be more loyal and supportive to her and the Kardashian family, especially after all they’ve done for him and embraced him. She can’t marry someone who doesn’t put herself and her family first.”

While the drama between Rob and Chyna is rumored to cause tension for Kylie and Tyga, it’s also being reported the split is due to money issues. Namely, Tyga relying on Jenner for financial support. Life and Style magazine covered the reports the teen broke things off after getting tired of footing the rapper’s bills.

“According to a new report, Kylie Jenner has dumped boyfriend Tyga because she’s upset about the way he spends his money.”

The article also claims Tyga is only worth $2 million, which is nothing compared to the fortune the Kardashian family has stacked up. It’s also reported the cosmetics mogul is tired of the relationship as it doesn’t seem to be going anywhere.

“Basically Kylie was bored with the relationship, she didn’t feel like it was going anywhere and after 18-plus months, Tyga still hadn’t put a ring on it, so, you snooze, you lose.”

However, it’s noted Kylie and Tyga have called it quits before, only to reconcile. Sources suggest they may rekindle their romance after this breakup, too.

“It looks like Kylie HAS finished with Tyga, at least for now anyway.”

But for now, Kylie continues to avoid social media and does seem to be taking a break from Tyga as he continues to be absent from the posts she does make.

