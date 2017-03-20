Music Meister: Who Is He in the DC Universe?

Just who is the Music Meister in the DC universe? As fans of Supergirl and The Flash probably know, the two episodes coming up this week will feature a musical crossover in which Kara and Barry will have to deal with the criminal activities and antics of the aforementioned Music Meister, but even they might be wondering just who this is.

The Birth of the Music Meister

Unlike many of the super villains we see on Supergirl or The Flash, the character of the Music Meister didn’t actually have its origin in DC Comics. Instead, he was created whole cloth for the Batman: Brave and the Bold animated television series. This character made his first – and only – appearance on the show in the 2009 episode entitled Mayhem of the Music Meister.

The Music Meister is a much less serious super villain than say the Joker or Bane, but this is hardly surprising given that this particular animated series was aimed more for a younger audience than other DC fare. Whether he will be made more sinister for the two-part crossover coming up this week is unknown, but it seems unlikely. It’s hard to see how a character with music-based powers could be anything but comic relief.

The powers he had in the animated series – which were essentially the ability to have people break into song and dance numbers at the drop of a hat – are apparently being modified for the Supergirl and Flash crossover event, with him instead placing his victims in a kind of coma/matrix in which they have to live out a dream world musical scenario before they can escape.

Interestingly, this character has actually made his way into the comic books themselves since his appearance in the animated series mentioned above. This isn’t entirely unprecedented, since the character of Harley Quinn first appeared in Batman the animated series long before she turned up in the comic books or in the movie Suicide Squad.

Another interesting and ironical fact about the appearance of the Music Meister in this week’s big DC television universe crossover is that the actor playing him – Darren Criss – has already appeared before in musical numbers with Supergirl‘s Melissa Benoist and The Flash‘s Grant Gustin. As noted by TV Line, all three sang and danced their way through episodes of Glee.

[Featured Image by The CW]