MacBook Air 2017: 3 Reasons Why Apple’s Aging Laptop Is Still A Great Buy

If Apple’s recent releases are any indication, it appears that the Cupertino-based tech giant is preparing to discontinue the MacBook Air series. Last year, Apple brought the hammer down on the 11-inch MacBook Air, and this year, it appears that the 13.3-inch model might be next.

With the MacBook Air series seemingly set to be discontinued, it is pertinent to ask: Is the MacBook Air still a compelling buy? Inasmuch as the Air line is aging fast, there are still three compelling reasons why Apple’s entry-level MacBooks are still a worthy purchase.

Incomparable Battery

The MacBook Air is the undisputed champion of battery life. The devices’ display, while considered by many to be the Air’s biggest flaw, actually plays in its favor, extending the machine’s already stellar endurance. According to a LaptopMag report, the 13.3-inch MacBook Air’s battery life is practically legendary, reaching north of 12 hours on one charge. In the portable computing market, very few have been able to challenge the Air when it comes to how long it could last away from the power outlet.

Apple has never actually managed to exceed the MacBook Air when it comes to battery life. Even the 12-inch MacBook, which features an almost all-battery design, falls short of the MacBook Air’s endurance. In LaptopMag‘s tests, the 13-inch MacBook Air lasted a full 14 hours on a single charge, while the more updated 12-inch MacBook lasted a humble 9.5 hours.

Great Price

Apple devices are not cheap, with the firm’s 2016-series laptops such as the 12-inch MacBook and the MacBook Pro being priced north of $1000. The MacBook Air, on the other hand, still maintains its sub-$1000 price. This gives the laptop great value for money, especially considering that the 12-inch MacBook, which is priced significantly more than the Air, is inferior in power.

The entry-level 13.3-inch MacBook Air carries an Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, together with 128GB of internal storage. On the other hand, the 12-inch MacBook, which Apple seems to be building up to be the MacBook Air’s successor, sports a rather anemic Intel M processor. For its price, the MacBook Air simply offers more than its successor.

A Dongle-Free Life

When the MacBook Pro 2016 was released, numerous Apple fans and critics noted that the device’s lack of ports would result in a dongle nightmare for users of the machine. True enough, the absence of simple ports such as an SD card reader and a Thunderbolt port forced MacBook Pro 2016 users to invest in various dongles. The MacBook Air does not have this problem, as the device still carries practically all the legacy ports that users would need to hook up their machines to external displays, digital cameras and other peripherals.

Apple’s insistence on the exclusive use of USB-C has polarized even Apple’s most dedicated fans. After all, it appears that convenience and practicality-wise, the Cupertino-based tech giant’s devices seem to be taking a step backwards. With the MacBook Air, however, users could rest assure that they could enjoy the full features of their laptops without having to commit to dozens of dongles.

If Apple’s 2016 laptops are any indication, the MacBook Air is on its way out, according to a MacWorld report. Despite this, however, the device remains one of Apple’s most practical products, featuring capable internals at a rather reasonable price. The 13.3-inch MacBook Air currently sells for $999 on Apple’s website, but third-party retailers sell the device for just around $899. During sales, the MacBook Air becomes even more affordable, mostly being priced at just $799.

[Featured Image by Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images]