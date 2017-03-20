Demi Lovato Celebrates Five Years Of Sobriety With Charitable Donation

Demi Lovato recently celebrated five years of sobriety.

Unlike some celebrities, Demi has always been extremely open when it came to the struggles she experienced early on in her career.. In addition to suffering from bulimia and depression, Demi also abused alcohol, cocaine, and OxyContin.

According to Lovato, she was living “fast and hard,” and didn’t believe that she would live to see her 21st birthday. Demi’s breaking point came when she punched one of her background dancers, while on tour with The Jonas Brothers in 2012. Thankfully, that situation prompted Demi to check into rehab and get herself some help.

Thankfully, those days are behind her now. In an inspiring Instagram post this past Wednesday, the singer/songwriter shared a screenshot of her progress alongside an inspiring message.

“So grateful. It’s been quite the journey. So many ups and downs,” she wrote. “So many times I wanted to relapse but sat on my hands and begged God to relieve the obsession. I’m so proud of myself but I couldn’t have done it without my higher power (God), my family, friends, and everyone else who supported me. Feeling humbled and joyful today. Thank you guys for sticking by my side and believing in me.”

To celebrate five years of sobriety, Demi Lovato decided to give back. According to E! News, Demi Lovato drove around Los Angeles and passed out multiple checks to causes near and dear to her heart. The charities were chosen at random, but they all reflect causes that Demi Lovato is passionate about.

One of the charities included was Ace of Hearts, an animal rescue mission. TMZ reports that Demi Lovato donated 5,000 dollars to the charity. The singer also personally delivered the check to Ace of Heart’s, founder, Kari Whitman.

Demi Lovato also delivered checks to charities that revolved around LGBT rights and adoption. During her charity drive, Demi was joined by CEO of CAST Centers, “an addiction treatment facility in which Lovato owns a part of as she delivered the checks, ” according to Rare.

It’s evident that Demi Lovato recognizes how fortunate she was to be able to receive help for her addictions. It’s become common for young starts to succumb to the pressures of stardom.

During an interview with American Way Magazine, Demi Lovato spoke about the effects her struggles have had on her fans.

“When I have meet-and-greets, I can’t tell you the amount of times that girls will show me their arms covered in scars or cuts,” she told the magazine. “They’ll tell me, ‘You helped me get through this. Because of you, I stopped self-harming,’ or ‘I got sober.’ Hearing those things gave my life new meaning.”

