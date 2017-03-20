Donald Trump Calls Out Kim Jong-Un For ‘Acting Very Badly’

While President Donald Trump was busy departing his Mar-a-Lago resort where he and his inner circle spent the weekend, he was able to give reporters a few remarks. Apparently, during his stay in Florida, the administration officials discussed several issues including that of North Korea.

The US President posted a tweet calling out the North Korean dictator, Kim Jong-un for “behaving very badly.” In addition to that, China was also mentioned in Trump’s recent Twitter post saying that the sleeping giant has barely done anything to aid the situation.

These comments apparently came after US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson concluded his first trip to Asia. Tillerson had visited three Asian countries namely China, Japan, and South Korea allowing him to meet with highly significant individuals like the Chinese President Xi Jinping.

During Tillerson’s visit to South Korea, strategies to confront the growing threat that is North Korea was discussed according to ABC. Apparently, the country led by Dictator Kim Jong-un is already being labeled as a nuclear threat following their ballistic missile testing in February.

The four missiles launched in the said missile testing ended up on somewhere on the coast of japan and the Korean Peninsula. As a result, the use of military force to combat this growing threat was discussed soon after.

Aside from the four missiles launched last month, North Korea has also conducted five nuclear tests amongst several other missile launches, clearly defying U.N. sanctions. These missile tests are said to be conducted at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground, the same facility that conducts long-range rocket tests. Moreover, government officials and experts believe that the country is already developing nuclear warhead missiles powerful enough to reach the United States.

In a news conference in South Korea, Tillerson was asked about using military force in the name of confronting North Korea. The US Secretary of State answered that “all of the options are on the table.”

Although Tillerson did imply that military force was an option, he also clarified that the US does not seek military conflict. However, if North Korea were to make any threatening actions against South Korea or the United States, then they will be dealt with appropriately. Moreover, the said steps will include sanctions and the US will continue to hold on to the possibility that North Korea will be persuaded before the line is actually crossed.

Unfortunately, despite international sanctions, North Korea has accelerated their development of weapons, including nuclear and ballistic missiles. Apparently, the country is left unfazed by the sanctions doled out to them by the U.N.

As for Dictator Kim Jong-un, he was recently seen beaming with a huge smile along with his generals as they applauded the successful missile trial at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground. The said test involved a long-range missile engine and aimed to measure the engine’s thrust power and control system reliability.

The test was later praised by the North Korean despot, saying that it was “a great event of historic significance” for intercontinental missile development.

As for South Korea’s say in the matter, their military declined to make any comments. Meanwhile, a North Korean spokesman made a comment on Kim Jong-un’s reaction to the missile testing, stating that the success marked “great historical significance.” It was also emphasized that the “whole world will soon witness what eventful significance the great victory won today carries.”

Following the actions recently taken by North Korea, the Sun reported that the US apparently hinted on making a pre-emptive strike on the country. Tillerson recently warned the Dictator that his country will face pre-emptive military action if their behavior regarding the development of nuclear weapons continues. The Secretary of State also took to make things clear for Kim Jong-un, saying that “the policy of strategic patience has ended.”