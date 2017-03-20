Rico Rodriguez Of ‘Modern Family’ Shares News Of His Father’s Sudden Passing

The real-life family of Modern Family star Rico Rodriguez is suffering through the sudden loss of the actor’s father, 52-year-old Roy Rodriguez, according to Just Jared.

In a heartbreaking Instagram post just one week after Roy’s passing, the 18-year-old entertainer, who portrays Manny Delgado on the hit ABC sitcom, notified his fans and followers of the sad news, but chose not to relay what actually befell the man that he referred to as a “superhero.”

“This has been the toughest week of my life,” Rodriguez wrote alongside a picture of himself and Roy enjoying frothy milkshakes.

“My Dad was the most kindhearted, loving, hard working, determined, and funny man I have ever known. He was like a super hero: he had the ability to get the best out of you, day in and day out.”

Rico went on to relate how much he would miss his father’s strong embraces and promised to find a way to move past his current feeling of devastation.

“I’m gonna miss your hugs, your advice, your smile and your laugh,” he continued.

“I know you’re looking down at us right now giving us the green light to move forward. I miss you, Daddy [and] I’ll love you forever.”

A report from KBTX noted Roy as being the owner of Rodriguez Tire Service in Bryan, TX, and the father of four children, including Rico and his sister Raini, who also works in the entertainment industry and drafted an Instagram post of her own to honor her father early Sunday afternoon.

“You have officially been gone one week daddy and while it has been really difficult,” she shared, “we are all still standing tall.”

“[My father’s] work ethic and sense of humor were two of his greatest characteristics,” Raini went on, “both of which he shared with me. He has taught me so many life lessons and inspired me constantly to follow my dreams. I know you will continue to shine down on me, momma, Rico, Ray, Poppi and [the] baby. I promise to make you proud daddy. I will love and miss you forever, your one and only baby girl.”

An obituary for Roy Rodriguez crafted by The Eagle offered a deeper look into the life of Universal Technical Institute of Houston graduate who had a deep affinity for fixing cars, making jokes and giving his family the best life that they could possibly have.

“Humorous and fearless, [Roy] loved to get others to laugh along with him as he shared stories with those who meant the most to him,” it partially reads, “and while he was wise, he was also willing to risks to learn as much as he could.

“He finally got his first tattoo at age 47—portraits on his arm, of all his children, his wife, grandchildren and his parents — a true family man.”

Following the reveal of the sad news of Roy Rodriguez’s death, several of Rico’s professional peers reached out to the actor through his social media pages, including his television mother, Sofia Vergara, who left a simple yet poignant, “I love you” on Rico’s profile, as the Daily Mirror reported.

Even The Artisan Group, a public relations firm based out of Los Angeles, felt the need to share their condolences for Rico’s loss.

“So very sorry to hear about Roy’s passing,” an unnamed Artisan staff member responded.

“We loved chatting with at events. Much love to your whole familia.”

Roy was said to have laid to rest on Saturday at Hillier Funeral Home in College Station. Along with the actor’s siblings, Rico’s father leaves behind his wife Diane, his mother, Ramona Torres, and a myriad of other relatives. Our condolences go out to the Rodriguez family during this very sad time.

