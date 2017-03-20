Josh Duggar To Be Father Of Five: How Does He Feel About Having A Large Family?

Josh Duggar is about to welcome his fifth child, and some fans fear that he and his wife, Anna, are making a huge mistake. So does Josh really want to have a large family like his parents did, or does the former 19 Kids and Counting star fear having so many mouths to feed?

As People reports, Josh and Anna Duggar recently announced that they are expecting their fifth child. The announcement has shocked and dismayed many Duggar fans, and some critics of the parents simply can’t believe that Josh and Anna would take on such a huge responsibility while they’re still trying to deal with the fallout from Josh’s sex scandals. As the Inquisitr previously reported, some fans also fear that Josh and Anna erroneously believe that having another baby will fix their marriage.

“Sounds like a Bandaid baby, poor darling I would never trust that man alone with my children. Anna I wish you only the best,” one fan wrote on the Duggar family’s Facebook page.

Some fans of the Duggar family think Josh should not be around any children because he sexually molested his younger sisters as a teenager. However, others believe that Josh and Anna’s “blessing” is proof that God has forgiven Josh for cheating on his wife.

In their pregnancy announcement, Josh Duggar and his wife seem to agree with the fans who view Anna’s pregnancy as a sign that things are going to be different for couple from now on. To them, the baby is a reward for turning to God to deal with Josh Duggar’s sex scandals and refusing to give up on their marriage.

“As we continue our journey as a family and rebuild our lives, we are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year,” Josh and Anna Duggar wrote. “Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy!”

Josh and Anna Duggar may think that having another baby will prove to the world that their religious views can help them overcome any obstacle, but some fans are worried that this fifth mouth to feed will ultimately make things worse for the couple.

“How can Josh support a family with 4 children, much less 5. God bless Anna for giving him another chance but I’ll never understand having another child with him,” commented one fan on the Duggars’ Facebook page.

Josh Duggar himself has expressed some reservations about having a large family. During a 2011 interview with E! News, he revealed that he’s not completely comfortable leaving the number of children he has “up to God.” He worries about how much it costs to provide for each child, and his only current source of income may be the money he makes from selling used cars. Josh also knows from experience that it’s difficult to raise each child well when you have to keep an eye on so many of them.

“We’ve decided we’re going to have 25. I always say that jokingly, but there’s a lot that goes into a family, and a lot of hard work, and that point often gets overlooked, especially with the harshness the economy is going through now. [The cost of children] is something we think about, but it’s often a sacrifice to be able to raise a child and do it well, whether you have one sacrifice or 19.”

According to Josh Duggar, he doesn’t worry about quantity. Instead of thinking about the kids to come, he focuses on the children he already has.

“It’s really not about the number of children you have, but how well are you doing with the children that God has given you,” Josh said. “We’re really just going to take it one at a time.”

Unfortunately for Anna Duggar, she’s already struggling with the four children she was previously blessed with. As the Duggar Family Blog reports, she has confessed that she only feels like a good mother when her children are asleep.

“Definitely having four children under the age of seven, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed,” Anna said during an episode of Counting On. “I feel like a good mom during naptime.”

The four children overwhelming poor Anna are Mackynzie, 7, Michael, 5, Marcus, 3, and Meredith, 1.

To make matters worse for Josh Duggar and his wife, they can’t rely on Josh’s parents to help out with the kids. According to Josh, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have made it clear that they do not want to be used as babysitters.

“They’re like, ‘These are your kids. We can enjoy them, we can have all the fun we want, but at the end of the day it’s like, here you go,'” Josh told TODAY.

