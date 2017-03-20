Nicki Minaj Reacts To Meek Mill Airport Scuffle Amid Kylie Jenner Romance Rumor

Nicki Minaj is embarrassed for Meek Mill over his recent airport scuffle, it has been claimed.

An incident occurred between the rapper’s entourage and a fan who was desperately hoping to get a picture with the 29-year-old upon arriving at the St. Louis airport, earlier this week.

Police were called to the scene, and while some reports had claimed that Nicki Minaj’s ex-boyfriend was arrested, the “It’s Me” hitmaker would later go on to assure his fans on Instagram that those claims were absolutely false.

Still, the embarrassment of being caught up in such a pointless scuffle was enough for Nicki Minaj to once again tell herself that dumping Meek Mill was the wisest move she could have made all year.

According to Hollywood Life, Nicki Minaj feels as if all of the drama could have been avoided in two ways: Meek could told his entourage to back off and ignore the fan while making their way to their car, or he could have just posed for the photo and continued walking.

But Nicki Minaj is all too familiar with the pointless drama that surrounds Meek, which was actually said to have been the downfall of their two-year relationship.

Meek’s supposed stubbornness gets the better of him, and just like the incident with the fan, it resulted in a scuffle that could have been prevented had he just played along and taken the photo — there was no need for the police to be involved in this by any means, the source adds.

“She thinks it’s ridiculous that Meek got in trouble and is embarrassed for him over the incident,” an insider gushed.

“Even if he was justified or was going something out of self-defense, he should have a bodyguard to take of situations like that so he doesn’t get in hot water. People are going to blame the celebrity every time until proven otherwise, and she thinks he’s stupid for allowing things to get this far.”

Since Nicki Minaj’s breakup with Meek Mill, the two have decided to end their romance on sour terms, with sources saying that the duo no longer speak to one another — their split was rather intense and ultimately ended with another argument.

Last year, it was heavily reported that Nicki Minaj had plans to start a family and consider the idea of getting married in the near future, but as problems continued to arise in her relationship with Mill, the female rapper eventually realized that the romance was no longer working and ultimately opted to call it quits.

Meek hasn’t taken the split lightly, having liked memes that have ridiculed Nicki Minaj on social media, such as her infamous rap rivalry with Remy Ma. When Remy dropped her diss track “Shether,” last month, Meek was not only said to have posted videos of himself listening to the song, he also liked numerous of photos from fans making fun of his ex-girlfriend in the midst of her feud with Remy, Complex asserts.

“Nicki is SO glad that she isn’t with Meek anymore,” the insider continues to tell Hollywood Life. “She wouldn’t want the collateral damage in the press she would have received if they were still dating.”

News of Nicki Minaj’s embarrassment for Meek Mill concerning his airport incident comes just weeks after the 34-year-old confirmed she is planning to release her fourth studio album later this year, having already teased fans with three new singles, featuring longtime pals Drake and Lil Wayne.

What do you make of Meek’s recent scuffle at the airport, and do you think Nicki Minaj dodged a bullet by not staying in a relationship with the rapper?

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]