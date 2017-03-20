White House Confirms No Evidence That Trump Colluded With Russia During Election

After the FBI revealed that an investigation will be conducted, the White House confirms that there is no evidence that Trump colluded with Russian during the election, The Hill reports.

FBI Director James Comey recently confirmed that an investigation is underway to determine whether or not Trump had anything to do with Russia’s election interference during the Presidential election.

Even former President Obama’s top intelligence official James Clapper and CIA chief Michael Morrell have made the statement that no ties were found between the Trump administration and the Russians.

According to Wired, the investigation of Trump and the Russians have been going on for some time now. Comey revealed that they have been looking into this situation since July. James Comey came forward with this information for the first time during a hearing on Monday with the House of Representatives’ Select Intelligence Committee.

“I’ve been authorized by the Department of Justice to confirm that the FBI as part of our counterintelligence mission is investigating the the Russian government’s efforts to interfere in the United States’ 2016 presidential election. That includes investigating the nature of any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government, and whether there was any coordination between the campaign and Russia’s efforts.”

The question that arises is, why did we not hear about this investigation that has allegedly been going on for months prior to the election? We heard all about Hillary Clinton and her email investigation, but not one word about Trump’s investigation.

Trump stands firm that the Russian story is “Fake News” and continues to defend himself on Twitter.

Adam Schiff, a House Intelligence Committee chair and a Democratic representative was quick to fire back at Trump, stating that the findings were a “fact” and has not been disputed by anyone else except for Trump. Further, Schiff stated that Trump and some of his personnel have had communication with Russia, and did say that there is nothing wrong with that. However, he proceeded to mention that should the contact be of any aid to the Russian election hacking, this would be a serious crime and “one of the most shocking betrayals of democracy in history.”

Currently, it is unknown whether or not Trump had any play in the Russian election hack. The Hill revealed that Comey will not come forward with any further information at this time, and would not mention which Trump officials are being investigated.

“I can promise you we will follow the facts wherever they lead.”

Although we have been looking in to this election interference for some time, it has been quite a shock to know that the FBI has been investigating Trump’s ties with Russia for such an extended period of time.

President Trump stands behind his innocence. Further, he recently tweeted, “What about all of the contact with the Clinton campaign and the Russians? Also, is it true that the DNC would not let the FBI in to look?”

In President Trump’s defense, the Clinton’s did have multiple ties with Russia. According to the New York Post, Hillary and Bill Clinton received large amounts of money from the Russians when Hillary served as Secretary of State. Investigative reporter Peter Schweizer revealed that the Clinton’s directly and indirectly received $145 million dollars in donations from nine shareholders, which were sold to the Russian government.

Should the Clinton Foundation be investigated, as well, for their ties with Russia?

