‘Teen Mom 2’ Leah Messer Can’t Stop Talking About Babies After Pregnancy Rumors

Leah Messer faced rumors of a pregnancy last month and ever since, she’s seemingly been fueling the rumors with her many baby related posts on Facebook.

Following her daughter’s announcement on Facebook Live last month, in which she claimed Leah Messer had a baby in her belly, the Teen Mom 2 star has shared numerous posts about children, including an ultrasound photo, to her many fans and followers online.

Most recently, Leah Messer shared an article on Facebook about giving birth, which featured a photo of a father handing a mother her newborn baby.

“Giving birth is an adventure no mom can prepare enough for,” Leah Messer captioned her post on March 19.

Following Leah Messer’s Facebook Live session last month, which ended abruptly after 4-year-old Adalynn’s unexpected announcement, the reality star and mother of three (she also shares 7-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah with ex-husband Corey Simms) took to Twitter where she told fans she was not pregnant. She also said that she is currently on birth control and not engaging in any behavior that could lead to a pregnancy. Still, some were convinced that Adalynn’s comments may have had some truth.

In addition to some fans accusing Leah Messer of hiding her pregnancy, which Kailyn Lowry did for several weeks earlier this year, others wondered if it was her father’s girlfriend, Brooke Wehr, who may have been expecting a baby.

As the speculation continued, Leah Messer insisted further that she was definitely not expecting.

“You guyssss!! Kids say the craziesttt things. Of course other moms of young kids can totally relate. I am in an amazing place in my life & I have enough respect for all of you to tell you if I am pregnant!” she told fans on Facebook. “Let’s just say that you have to be In a serious relationship and intimate with someone for that to happen. The only male I’m cuddling is my brand new adorablee male puppy! Adalynn most definitely has a boisterous & creative personality. I was mortified to say the least, but that’s a little one for ya! Thank you for all the interests tho.”

Leah Messer’s last known relationship with T.R. Dues was believed to have ended in early 2016 and the reality star hasn’t been linked to anyone since.

In other Leah Messer news, her second husband, Jeremy Calvert, and his fiancé, Brooke Wehr, were involved in a messy dispute on Instagram last month which resulted in their split. Although there have been rumors of a possible reunion in the weeks since their dramatic online spat, Calvert was accused of cheating on Wehr numerous times during their relationship — and one of those times was allegedly with a Teen Mom 2 producer named Mandi who has worked frequently with Chelsea Houska.

As fans of Teen Mom 2 may recall, Jeremy Calvert and Brooke Wehr began dating about 2 years ago, just months after Calvert announced plans to divorce Leah Messer due to her alleged infidelity. In the months that followed, Calvert and Wehr broke up and made up numerous times before getting engaged in late 2016.

Following their engagement, which took place at the beach in Maryland, Calvert and Wehr broke up at least once before their Instagram feud in February and since then, they have not mentioned one another on social media, nor have they been seen together.

To see more of Leah Messer and her family, including her ex-husbands, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

