Colin Kaepernick Rumors: Spike Lee Says Kaepernick’s Stats Earned Jets Contract

Colin Kaepernick rumors have director Spike Lee weighing in now. The latest Kaepernick news has Lee suggesting that there is a controversy behind the reason that his friend doesn’t have a new contract yet. An Instagram post was made by Lee, who feels that the New York Jets should have already signed the veteran quarterback during the NFL offseason. Below is the exact wording that Lee used in the post, not pulling any punches and using a string of capitalized words in order to make his point.

“Just Had Brunch With My Brother Colin @Kaepernick7. How Is It That There Are 32 NFL Teams And Kap Is Still A Free Agent? WTF. Smells MAD Fishy To Me,Stinks To The High Heavens. The New York J-E-T-S Need A Quarterback. Who Is The J-E-T-S Quarterback? Is My Man Joe Willie Namath Coming Back? Crazy Times We Live In. The Question Remains What Owner And GM Is Going To Step Up And Sign Colin So Their Team Has A Better Chance To WIN? [sic]”

The response to Spike Lee’s post has not been positive, with many people on social media stating that Colin Kaepernick’s stats don’t warrant a contract offer from any of the 32 NFL teams. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Jets have been working to sign veteran quarterback Josh McCown to a contract, meeting with him over the weekend to negotiate the terms of a deal. While he left New York without a contract in place, it is expected that the Jets and McCown will continue to work on a deal.

This latest bit of Colin Kaepernick news isn’t going to sit well with NFL fans who have been frustrated with him kneeling during the National Anthem. By Spike Lee claiming that there is a conspiracy taking place and alluding to Kaepernick getting blackballed by the NFL, it may only worsen his attempts to find a new team. Earlier in the offseason, Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in order to sign with a new team in free agency, but nothing has gone according to plan for him. The interest from other teams has never materialized either.

When it comes to the Jets’ salary cap space, the team does still have some money to spend in free agency, or more specifically, on a new quarterback. The most recent salary cap estimate puts the Jets at around $21 million under the maximum for the 2017 NFL season. There had been Jets rumors linking the team to Tony Romo of the Dallas Cowboys and Jay Cutler of the Chicago Bears, but nothing has evolved from those stories. The only real meeting the team has had was with Josh McCown, who is also receiving interest from the Cowboys as an option to be the backup quarterback.

Regarding Colin Kaepernick’s stats, he played parts of six seasons for the San Francisco 49ers. During that time, Kaepernick posted a 28-30 record as the starting quarterback, finishing his time in San Francisco with an 88.9 quarterback rating. In 69 total games, Kaepernick had 12,271 passing yards, 72 passing touchdowns, and 30 interceptions. He also had an additional 2,300 rushing yards, 13 touchdowns on the ground, and 40 fumbles during his time with the 49ers. While he was never named to a Pro Bowl team, Kaepernick did start six playoff games for the 49ers.

So what happens next with these Colin Kaepernick rumors? Well, Spike Lee seems to be attempting to put the former 49ers quarterback on the front of the sports page again. This is certainly going to create more NFL rumors, especially if sportswriters begin asking the same questions that Lee is posing. Is Kaepernick getting blackballed by NFL teams? Is there a concerted effort being undertaken to make sure that he doesn’t get a new NFL contract? The counterpoint to this would be that Kaepernick decided to opt out of a deal he already had in place with the 49ers.

There will continue to be New York Jets rumors that also include Kaepernick until the team has a new quarterback in place. The team could decide to wait until the 2017 NFL Draft to take one in the early rounds, or they could simply sign Josh McCown as a short-term option and select a quarterback in the later rounds to work behind him for a year. With the Cleveland Browns still trying to deal away Brock Osweiler, it’s also possible that the next round of Colin Kaepernick rumors will include him meeting with the team in Ohio.

