Chris Brown, Rihanna Allegedly Sexting Amid Couple Reconciliation Reports

Has Chris Brown reconciled with Rihanna?

Fans are under the clear impression that the former couple is back together, having seen that Chris Brown is now following Rihanna on social media again.

Chris, who is notoriously known for unfollowing friends and family on Instagram when he has a falling out with them, has hinted that he’s been on good terms with Rihanna, who he’s shared quite a chaotic friendship with after their split in 2013.

While it’s believed that Chris Brown and Rihanna haven’t hooked up in well over three years, they agreed to remain friends with one another. Of course, after the “Work” singer went on to date Chris’ industry enemy Drake, their friendship collapsed and both stars unfollowed one another from social media platforms.

Rihanna, as one source notes, is single again, and so is Chris Brown. Hollywood Life alleges that the duo is actively communicating again, and it’ll only Abe a matter of time before they are back to seeing one another — they simply can’t resist one another, the insider shares.

“They’ve totally been talking again. It started out on social media and then progressed to texting. They swore to keep things platonic — YEAH RIGHT! It’s already escalated to sexting. They’re addicted to each other. The smallest thing can put them right to where they started.”

Now that Rihanna has more time on her hands after having completed her obligations regarding the promotional effort to back her latest studio album Anti, the 29-year-old can focus her attention on her personal life and hopefully work on something she’s been wanting for years — a family.

While it’s unclear whether Rihanna could see herself having a child with Chris Brown, the supposed fact that she can’t resist being around her ex-boyfriend is clear enough to believe that she still sees herself having a future with the “Run It” hitmaker.

According to reports, Rih-Rih made the decision to call it quits with Drake back in October, after being told by the rapper that he was not ready to settle down, stressing he allegedly wanted to focus more of time on building an empire while continuing his chart success by releasing new music and touring the world.

Chris Brown, on the other hand, already has a child named Royalty. From what sources have gathered, Chris Brown has never ruled out the idea of having more children in the future. He’s financially secure and has an undying love for Rihanna, so it would make sense for the duo to consider the idea of being lifelong partners.

“Soon they’ll be meeting up in hotel rooms,” the source added. “They always LOVED hooking up in hotel rooms.”

News of Chris Brown’s alleged plans to reconcile with his on-again, off-again girlfriend comes just weeks after Karruche Tran filed a legal restraining order against her former beau, TMZ reveals, claiming that he had threatened her life on multiple occasions.

Karrueche would go on to insist that she’s scared being in the same room as Chris Brown, and since they have mutual friends all over Los Angeles, she either needs protection or be guaranteed that Chris will not invade her privacy and make any further threats towards her.

In her court documents, Tran alleges that she fell victim to Chris Brown’s horrifying outbursts on multiple occasions, claiming that the R&B singer had physically abused her while they were together, which was another reason Karrueche says she wanted out of the relationship in 2014.

Chris Brown has strongly denied Tran’s claims, stressing that he’s only focusing on positivity and the forthcoming North American leg of his tour.

Now that Rihanna is said to have entered his life again, building up a relationship with the singer is something fans certainly won’t be ruling out in the next couple of weeks.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]