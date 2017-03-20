‘Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Marie Takes New Man On Vacation To Hawaii

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Marie has moved on from her ex-husband Mike Shay. The reality star took her new man Robbert Valleta on a romantic vacation to Hawaii.

Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Marie split from her husband Mike Shay back in November of last year. However, Scheana seems far from being heartbroken.

The reality star took her new boyfriend, Robert Valleta, on a getaway vacation to Hawaii.

Scheana Marie was pictured kissing and cuddling her new man on the beach in a bikini.

The Vanderpump Rules star even jumped onto Valleta’s hips for a hug by the ocean.

Scheana Marie began dating Robert Valetta, the younger brother of actress Amber Valleta, in November just after she and her husband Mike Shay broke up.

The reality star has apparently known Robert for over a decade but their relationship has only just turned romantic, according to Daily Mail.

Scheana Marie and Robert Valetta ignited a romance over the holidays, spending New Year’s Eve together, according to insiders.

“Scheana wasn’t looking for anything; she just got out of a marriage. But things happened and this feels right. They’re seeing where it goes, but are really enjoying each other’s company.”

Scheana Marie and her former husband Mike Shay had a falling out on the last season of Vanderpump Rules.

Shay had been dealing with an addiction struggle and Scheana expressed her concerns about her marriage to Lisa Vanderpump on the Bravo reality series.

Scheana Marie also did an interview with E! News explaining why she decided to divorce her husband of only a few years.

“I just didn’t think it was something that was fixable. From three months into the marriage, if it wasn’t one thing it was another and we both decided amicably that this relationship wasn’t working anymore and a divorce was the way to go.”

Mike Shay took to Instagram back when the divorce rumors first began circling, claiming that he was sober, he was not missing, and that his marriage was fine.

I am not missing. I am sober. I am Happy!!! Don’t believe everything you read. I love my wife and will always love my wife. Whatever is going on between us will stay between us! I love my family and my family loves me and a lot of things have been said out is protection and anger by many people. I just ready for the next chapter in my life! A post shared by Mike Shay (@mikeshaymusic) on Nov 7, 2016 at 3:12pm PST

Shay, who also appeared on Vanderpump Rules, claims to have been sober since January.

Scheana Marie’s sister and parents also appeared to be joining her and her new boyfriend on vacation in Hawaii.

I have a hat up my butt…. @cortney.erin #sistersister ???? A post shared by Scheana Marie (@scheanamarie) on Mar 15, 2017 at 4:37pm PDT

The photographs on Scheana Marie’s Instagram as well as her sister Erin’s suggest that the reality star’s family already knows her new man pretty well.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DAD U CUTE A post shared by CORTNEY ERIN (@cortney.erin) on Mar 15, 2017 at 1:18pm PDT

The Vanderpump Rules star posted a photo of herself on Robert’s back with a captioned middle finger emoji.

????????the haters…. ????????: @cortney.erin A post shared by Scheana Marie (@scheanamarie) on Mar 17, 2017 at 5:07pm PDT

Scheana Marie looked to be having a great time on her Hawaiian getaway. Some fun in the sun and relaxation with her family and new man Robert Valleta seems to be just what the reality star needed following her divorce.

Are you surprised about Scheana Marie’s divorce? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Stringer/Getty Images]