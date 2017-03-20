‘Teen Mom 2’ Jenelle Evans Shows Off Weight Loss, Shares Wedding Plans

Jenelle Evans just welcomed her third child, daughter Ensley Jolie Eason, less than two months ago, but already, the Teen Mom 2 star is flaunting her weight loss online.

As she and her fiancé, David Eason, prepare for their wedding, which happen as early as this summer, the longtime reality star and mother of three has been using a weight loss tea to get back to her pre-baby size.

“The reality star gave birth to her and her fiancé, David Eason’s baby daughter, Ensley Jolie, back in January — and she is already back to her old self,” In Touch Weekly magazine revealed to readers on March 17.

As the magazine revealed, Jenelle Evans showed off her flat tummy in an Instagram video shared online last week. In the clip, Evans talks about her weight loss regimen and briefly lifts up her shirt to allow her fans and followers to see her weight loss progress for themselves.

A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Mar 7, 2017 at 3:31pm PST

Jenelle Evans gave birth to her third child on January 24 and has been sharing photos and videos of the child ever since. She’s also spent some time away from her baby, which didn’t come as good news to her many critics online.

As fans will recall, Jenelle Evans traveled to Los Angeles at the end of February to attend a live Teen Mom 2 after show and reportedly remained in town (and away from baby Ensley) for a whopping 10 days. Then, after facing backlash from fans who didn’t feel that the weeks-old baby should be left behind, Jenelle Evans failed to appear on the live special.

Just prior to the special, Jenelle Evans and David Eason became engaged.

“The engagement was definitely one for the books! His idea was so original and he left me speechless,” Jenelle Evans gushed to E! News.

As the reality star and mother of three revealed, Eason, who she’s been dating since late 2015, planned a weekend trip to the mountains and after their arrival, they embarked on a hike. During the hike, Eason surprised Evans with a filmed proposal.

“He told me to look at the roses on the ground and asked if I thought they were pretty,” Jenelle Evans shared. “Of course I agreed! Then he said, ‘These are for you!’ and I said ‘no!’ As I looked over his shoulder, MTV was there behind the trees and I had no idea they were going to be there. He asked me to marry him and I said yes! We were both in tears.”

“We haven’t set a date yet, but looking into this summer or next summer,” Jenelle Evans added.

A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Mar 9, 2017 at 12:07pm PST

A short time later, Jenelle Evans opened up about her wedding again, claiming that David Eason prefers to marry her this year rather than next.

“We haven’t set a date, but we want to get married either this summer or next summer depending on how quickly we plan it,” Jenelle Evans revealed to MTV News. “I’m saying next summer, but he’s saying this summer.”

Although the date of their upcoming wedding has not yet been revealed, Jenelle Evans said she can’t wait to marry Eason and revealed a few details about the type of wedding they would want.

“We know we want a rustic-themed wedding, nothing too fancy,” Jenelle Evans said. “Something simple, maybe backyard and outdoorsy. We want just close friends and family, not anything crazy.”

To see more of Jenelle Evans, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]