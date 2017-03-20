Tyga Angered By Meek Mill, Kylie Jenner Romance Rumor Amid Split Reports?

Is Tyga jealous over reports claiming that Kylie Jenner is entertaining the idea of dating rapper Meek Mill?

According to reports, Tyga feels a certain type of way about the rumors currently spreading on the internet concerning his on-again, off-again girlfriend and Meek, particularly because he’s still said to be dating the 19-year-old.

Of course, their relationship has been very rocky as of late, Wet Paint asserts, with sources having stressed that Kylie Jenner and Tyga didn’t see each other for weeks, earlier this year, over a huge altercation that seemed to have been the end of the duo.

Kylie and Tyga ended up reconciling but their romance hasn’t been the same ever since. The twosome is said to be bickering on a constant basis — to the point where Jenner has seemingly enjoyed knowing that other rappers are interested in dating her.

Tyga is well aware of the fact that Meek Mill has been liking endless photos of his girlfriend on Instagram. It’s certainly bothered him since he hasn’t been in a good place with Kylie for quite some time, but he’s doing everything he can to avoid the potential chance of losing the 19-year-old to Mill.

“Tyga has Kylie on lock,” a source tells Hollywood Life. “She’s not going anywhere and he’s not threatened by Meek. No disrespect, but Tyga isn’t about to get rattled just because another dude is on his girl’s page being thirsty.”

“Meek is totally crushing on Kylie. He’s always thought she was super hot. She’s just his type — tiny waist and a Kardashian booty.”

The outlet further claims that Kylie has gone as far as to allegedly exchange phone numbers with Meek Mill, which strongly insinuated the idea that she was interested to see where a conversation with the rapper face-to-face would take them.

Tyga supposedly knows that his relationship with the socialite is on thin ice, and now that so many famous rappers are making it known that they are keen on hooking up with the TV personality, the “Faded” hitmaker is hoping to make things right with Kylie. After all, they’ve been together for three years.

Kylie Jenner and Meek have reportedly had conversations between one another via Instagram direct messaging, where she went on to exchange phone numbers with the Maybach Music artist.

News of Tyga reportedly feeling jealous about Meek Mill making moves on his girlfriend comes just one week after insiders had claimed that Kylie had grown sick and tired of having to support her boyfriend with his financial needs.

On top of that, Kylie allegedly didn’t like the fact that her man was spending more time with his friends at nightclubs than with her at their shared home in Calabasas. It’s annoyed the reality star beyond belief, and at this given point, if there isn’t a miracle to save their romance, it’s evidently clear that Jenner will leave Tyga for the next rapper.

The couple’s chaotic relationship will be played out on the current series of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, airing Sundays on the E! network.

Kylie will also touch upon the difficulties in dating a man whose baby’s mother, Blac Chyna, now has a child with the socialite’s brother, Rob Kardashian, and what that experience has done to her relationship with Tyga.

All in all, however, it seems as if Tyga will try his best to keep Kylie by his side since he’s still madly in love with her. The jealousy simply stems from the fact that more people in Hollywood are beginning to show an interest in hooking up with Kylie which hasn’t sat too well with the father-of-one.

[Featured Image by Craig Barritt/Getty Images]